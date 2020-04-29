Man Utd fans react to reported interest in Declan Rice

Manchester United fans have been discussing the possibility of raiding one of their Premier League rivals this summer after fresh transfer speculation emerged earlier in the week.

According to the Telegraph, West Ham United are bracing themselves for interest in star midfielder Declan Rice with the Red Devils one of several top-flight teams mentioned.

It’s claimed that the Hammers are preparing a squad overhaul ahead of next season with the young Englishman being one of their most valuable assets as they value him at around £70m.

Well-known Twitter account UtdReport relayed the news and it has many supporters at Old Trafford in a frenzy as some see him as overhyped whilst others really want Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey instead.

The 21-year-old has featured 29 times in the league this season, averaging 3 tackles, 2.1 interceptions, 1.2 dribbles and an 86.2% passing accuracy per game, via WhoScored.

Neither Nemanja Matic or Scott McTominay can match his defensive attributes this campaign.

Here’s how the Red Devils faithful have been reacting to the news…

Absolutely not we have mctominay https://t.co/fmyTLYtn61 — 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 (74%)🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@UTDJamesU) April 27, 2020

Not pulling this one out again. Don’t get the hype around Rice. Bang average. https://t.co/H86S9OTeuf — RH (@Ryan27061986) April 28, 2020

I’d rather have Declan Donelley — Ian Vickers (@IDRV_MUFC) April 27, 2020

We better not sign him because 70m would be a waste of money he’s not even that good — butlerryan2146 (@butlerryan21461) April 27, 2020

If woodward signs him he need to resign — Akhilesh.K.B (@akhileshkb31) April 27, 2020

I hope not, overrated, overpriced, overhyped! — Ben (@ben85gal) April 28, 2020

Most overrated player in PL — Mufc20 (@Mufc7249) April 27, 2020

Another overpriced bang average englishman. No thanks. — Yanited = GOAT (@YanitedDaGOAT) April 27, 2020

hope not, he’s a bull in a china shop midfield Phil Jones — Galactico (@Galactico_1987) April 27, 2020

