Man Utd fans react to reported interest in Declan Rice

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 29/4/2020 | 07:15am

Manchester United fans have been discussing the possibility of raiding one of their Premier League rivals this summer after fresh transfer speculation emerged earlier in the week.

According to the Telegraph, West Ham United are bracing themselves for interest in star midfielder Declan Rice with the Red Devils one of several top-flight teams mentioned.

It’s claimed that the Hammers are preparing a squad overhaul ahead of next season with the young Englishman being one of their most valuable assets as they value him at around £70m.

Well-known Twitter account UtdReport relayed the news and it has many supporters at Old Trafford in a frenzy as some see him as overhyped whilst others really want Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey instead.

The 21-year-old has featured 29 times in the league this season, averaging 3 tackles, 2.1 interceptions, 1.2 dribbles and an 86.2% passing accuracy per game, via WhoScored.

Would you sign Declan Rice for £70m this summer?

Absolutely, 100%

No way, too much

Neither Nemanja Matic or Scott McTominay can match his defensive attributes this campaign.

Here’s how the Red Devils faithful have been reacting to the news…

