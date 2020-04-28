 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react to fresh Jadon Sancho reports

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 28/4/2020 | 07:00am

Manchester United fans have been reacting to the latest update involving reported transfer target Jadon Sancho this week.

According to the Evening Standard, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants to sign the English hotshot in the summer despite claims from Ed Woodward that some clubs will not be able to afford mega-money additions.

It has led to many a supporter discussing the news on social media after the information was relayed by popular Twitter account UtdReport.

United’s executive vice-chairman said: “I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport.”

Yet Solskjaer is determined to lead a squad overhaul beginning with the likes of Sancho, who could cost in excess of €110m (£96m).

Some supporters have been suggesting audacious swap deals whilst others have, of course, taken a swipe at Woodward.

Here’s what has been said so far…

