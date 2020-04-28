Man Utd fans react to fresh Jadon Sancho reports

Manchester United fans have been reacting to the latest update involving reported transfer target Jadon Sancho this week.

According to the Evening Standard, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still wants to sign the English hotshot in the summer despite claims from Ed Woodward that some clubs will not be able to afford mega-money additions.

It has led to many a supporter discussing the news on social media after the information was relayed by popular Twitter account UtdReport.

United’s executive vice-chairman said: “I cannot help feeling that speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport.”

Yet Solskjaer is determined to lead a squad overhaul beginning with the likes of Sancho, who could cost in excess of €110m (£96m).

Some supporters have been suggesting audacious swap deals whilst others have, of course, taken a swipe at Woodward.

Here’s what has been said so far…

3 more months of guessing and fake news, no one knows anything until Utd actually bid — Elijah (@EzekielElijahJ1) April 26, 2020

£70m and Jesse Lingard, shake hands. Deal done 😂 — Jon (@Jay1279) April 26, 2020

Ed better sign sancho if he and the glazers still wanna stick around next szn. — benjie 😈 (@BenUrey51) April 26, 2020

If you can pay £80m for Harry Maguire then you can pay £100-110m for Sancho — Big Boss (@CoreyD_23) April 26, 2020

Ain’t gonna happen then is it. Dortmund don’t need to sell — Jordan Henshall (@JordyHensh07) April 26, 2020

Include @JesseLingard and Pereira in the transfer process. Bring in Partey for squad depth. — Asyhadi (@asyhadiw) April 27, 2020

Just bin off Woodward then — Alfie Campbell (@armyalfie67yt) April 27, 2020

Why. You either want him or you don’t. Pay what he’s worth — Christian 🔰 (@RogerRoger501) April 26, 2020

