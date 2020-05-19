Man Utd fans hail Harry Maguire’s performances this season

After arriving from Leicester for a world-record fee for a defender last summer, big things were no doubt expected of Harry Maguire at Manchester United.

The England international has become a permanent fixture in the United back-line since his arrival, playing 41 games across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

And after a stats graphic emerged on Twitter, United fans flooded the replies section to share their thoughts on how impressive Maguire has been for the club.

Anyone who slanders Harry Maguire lacks an understanding of football or defending. One of our best passers. He definitely has elevated the team since joining. He may mou look as glamorous as most but he is one of the best signings since the post-Fergie era. It’s all banter — Ugo (@hollaugo) May 17, 2020

Maguire’s been immense this season .he only gets the hate because of that .they wouldn’t talk about him otherwise — Monytaye (@monytaye) May 17, 2020

Harry is very much disrespected even from some of utd fans — Hannibal🔴🔴 (@Utd_lanre) May 17, 2020

Really underated. — Zeeman (@zeeman4lifffe) May 17, 2020

no one notices this — babaaghera (@NirajAghera1) May 17, 2020

What a player — Andy (@utdandyy) May 17, 2020

I feel Harry Maguire receives more criticism when he’s in form compared to when he’s not. Don’t get me wrong he had a rough start but there’s no denying he’s been one of the better central defenders in the league this season. People lie, numbers don’t. ⬇️ https://t.co/rKPwjwUNmk — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) May 17, 2020

One United fan even suggested that the club had finally replaced Nemanja Vidic.

Finally replaced vidic — lloyd mapes (@mapes86) May 17, 2020

With United enduring an up-and-down season that has left them outside of the top four in the Premier League at the moment, it’s perhaps understandable if people have some doubts over Maguire’s displays – after all, the team as a whole have been struggling.

Will Maguire become a Man Utd legend?

Yes Vote No Vote

But these stats show how the centre-back has actually enjoyed a rather fine debut campaign at Old Trafford, and United will be hoping that he can kick on for them over these coming years.

The early signs are very promising indeed.