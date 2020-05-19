 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man Utd fans hail Harry Maguire's performances this season

Man Utd fans hail Harry Maguire’s performances this season

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 19/5/2020 | 09:45am

After arriving from Leicester for a world-record fee for a defender last summer, big things were no doubt expected of Harry Maguire at Manchester United.

The England international has become a permanent fixture in the United back-line since his arrival, playing 41 games across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

And after a stats graphic emerged on Twitter, United fans flooded the replies section to share their thoughts on how impressive Maguire has been for the club.

One United fan even suggested that the club had finally replaced Nemanja Vidic.

With United enduring an up-and-down season that has left them outside of the top four in the Premier League at the moment, it’s perhaps understandable if people have some doubts over Maguire’s displays – after all, the team as a whole have been struggling.

Will Maguire become a Man Utd legend?

Yes

Yes

No

No

But these stats show how the centre-back has actually enjoyed a rather fine debut campaign at Old Trafford, and United will be hoping that he can kick on for them over these coming years.

The early signs are very promising indeed.

Article title: Man Utd fans hail Harry Maguire’s performances this season

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 