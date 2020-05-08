 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react to links with Napoli's Hirving Lozano

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 8/5/2020 | 08:20pm

After seeing the success of one former Mexican ace in Javier Hernandez, could Manchester United be set to experience something similar with a move for Napoli’s Hirving Lozano?

According Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via The Sun), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could reignite their interest in the winger this summer, and that added to his abilities on the pitch, view him as a potential success in respects to marketing.

The report claims that Hernandez’s appeal back in Mexico and “commercial value didn’t go unnoticed by United bigwigs, who feel that Lozano could perhaps have a similar effect both at home and abroad”.

After hearing about their interest in the former PSV ace, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured summer transfer target.

One United fan in particular even suggested the club sell Daniel James and bring Lozano to the club.

If Lozano goes on to enjoy the kind of career that Hernandez had at Old Trafford, then it would be money well spent.

As per Transfermarkt, Chicharito struck an impressive 59 times in just 157 games, a stat made all the more impressive by the fact he came off the bench on numerous occasions.

Lozano could also help not just with his quality on the pitch, but further boost United’s global profile too.

