Man Utd fans react to links with Napoli’s Hirving Lozano

After seeing the success of one former Mexican ace in Javier Hernandez, could Manchester United be set to experience something similar with a move for Napoli’s Hirving Lozano?

According Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via The Sun), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could reignite their interest in the winger this summer, and that added to his abilities on the pitch, view him as a potential success in respects to marketing.

The report claims that Hernandez’s appeal back in Mexico and “commercial value didn’t go unnoticed by United bigwigs, who feel that Lozano could perhaps have a similar effect both at home and abroad”.

After hearing about their interest in the former PSV ace, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured summer transfer target.

He’s not worth 40m, he’s injury prone, hasn’t preformed in the serie a, and raiola is his agent. We should stay away from this deal. If we really do want him it’s for all the brand deals so the glazers can make more money. — samtromans (@samtromans1) May 7, 2020

Good squad depth — Adnxxnc7 (@adc43) May 7, 2020

For that prize i would rather get Pizzi or Rafa — Sarath JV (@kd_sarath) May 7, 2020

I’d rather want Sancho — 🔰Woodward Out🔰Glazers Out🔰 (@WoodwardOut7) May 7, 2020

Amazing on FIFA. Is ole planning just making a amazing team on FIFA?? — Rhun Jones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Rhun04) May 7, 2020

Chong is better than lozano — Kasdoelah ‘Kaz’ (@KazDoelah) May 7, 2020

Btec sancho, and has flopped in Italy. Perfect signing for united 🤦‍♂️ — Amhed Cabreja (@amhedcabreja99) May 7, 2020

One United fan in particular even suggested the club sell Daniel James and bring Lozano to the club.

They should sign him and sell James. — Cashberry (@Cashberry5) May 7, 2020

If Lozano goes on to enjoy the kind of career that Hernandez had at Old Trafford, then it would be money well spent.

Would you take Hirving Lozano as a Jadon Sancho alternative?

Yes Vote No Vote

As per Transfermarkt, Chicharito struck an impressive 59 times in just 157 games, a stat made all the more impressive by the fact he came off the bench on numerous occasions.

Lozano could also help not just with his quality on the pitch, but further boost United’s global profile too.