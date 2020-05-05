Man Utd fans react to links to RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate

Despite spending big-money on bringing Harry Maguire to reinforce their back-line last summer, it seems Manchester United are keen to make another addition to their defence this summer.

According to French publication Le10 Sport, the Red Devils have made contact with the representatives of RB Leipzig starlet Ibrahima Konate ahead of a potential move.

The 20-year-old has barely featured this season, making just eight appearances for the first-team after suffering a torn muscle fibre. Prior to the injury, he had started and completed the full 90 minutes in Leipzig’s first five games in the German top-flight.

And after hearing about their links to Konate, United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about their latest transfer target.

He’s a stud, that’s for sure. Starts for France U21 as does Moussa Dembele. Wouldn’t mind it at all! — Mike Brown (@MikeeBrownnMUFC) May 3, 2020

Fits the profile — Vedant Sarkhot (@Vedant_92) May 3, 2020

let’s goooo, he isn’t made of paper straws — Jan🇸🇮 (@BrazyBissaka) May 4, 2020

Yassss finally !!!! — ugly”xyz (@ols_p) May 4, 2020

Baller🤩, would be a shame to not get him — G E (@ellenteme) May 3, 2020

This guy is like pogba as a defender for me. — a_world_within 🌹 (@MbaikeB) May 3, 2020

A couple of United fans insisted that Konate is “better than” his Leipzig teammate Dayot Upamecano.

Better than Upamacano btw if you didn’t know 👍 — Dan (@Dxnbissaka) May 3, 2020

Better than Upamacano

And he’s a better fit than Upa at United — 🔰T1UTD🔰 (@T1UTD) May 4, 2020

At just 20, Konate would represent both an investment for the here and now, and also for the future too.

Could Ibrahima Konate be Harry Maguire's perfect partner?

But the one thing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must do this summer if he is intent on bringing Konate to the club, then he should be looking to get rid of the fringe players – the likes of Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling.

United have an abundance of centre-back options already and it simply wouldn’t make any sense at all to bring in another – however talented – without first selling a few.