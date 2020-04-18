Man Utd fans react to David Ornstein’s update about Grealish

After sealing the signing of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, Manchester United appeared to have turned the corner in the games following his arrival.

The Portugual international joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the final week of the window, and the Red Devils remained unbeaten with him in their team until football was indefinitely postponed.

But reports in recent weeks had suggested United were still interested in making a summer move for another play-maker in Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish. However, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Solskjaer’s team are not in for the 24-year-old, and that they are focusing more on a holding midfielder rather than his position.

After hearing Ornstein’s update on their reported pursuit of Grealish, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Good we don’t need him — Reuben (@ReubenMUFC) April 16, 2020

Music to my ears — Aftab (@afttab1) April 16, 2020

SSSSIIIIUUUUUUUUU — Hugh (@TotaalTony) April 16, 2020

Let’s gooooo. Finally some sense — LORD_BRUNO (@SS15123341) April 16, 2020

Dubbb — Sward (@ftblsward) April 16, 2020

Some United fans revealed their satisfaction at seeing the club turn away from Grealish, and backed the idea that there are bigger priorities for them to focus on.

yes we need cdm ..more than grealish — Siva Ganesh (@_SGanesh_) April 16, 2020

This is the content I love to see.

Nobody can afford Pogba this summer and we need a DM — One Hunnid 👑 (@UtdBenito) April 16, 2020

Correct move ! Bigger priority in that position. A midfield of any top DM- pogba – Bruno with matic Fred and Scott on bench is 🔥 — AntiED (@ed_anti) April 16, 2020

Had Fernandes not arrived in January, then a summer move for Grealish certainly would have made a lot of sense.

Would Grealish be a good signing for United?

Yes Vote No Vote

But with Fernandes already proving his worth to the team – he has three goals and four assists in just nine games for the club – it doesn’t feel entirely necessary for United to bring in another creative, attacking midfielder.

There are other priorities for the club to focus on, and so Orntein’s update should be well received.

Meanwhile, Man Utd fans are loving Bruno Fernandes’ comments.