Man Utd must prioritise Jack Grealish instead of Kai Havertz

After the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in the January transfer window, Manchester United embarked on a stellar run of form before football was postponed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remained unbeaten across all competitions after the arrival of the Portugal international, and things are beginning to look up for the Red Devils as the Premier League returns later this month.

But whilst their attentions will be firmly on whether they can book a place in next season’s Champions League, the likes of Ed Woodward and co will also be keeping one eye on potential summer signings.

And with reports in recent days suggesting that United are monitoring both Jack Grealish and Kai Havertz ahead of a move, the Manchester side will have to make a big decision on who they should prioritise.

But whilst Havertz has enjoyed a stunning few games since the return of the Bundesliga – he has bagged five goals in four games – Grealish is the one who Woodward should firmly be fixed on signing for United this summer.

The Aston Villa captain has been in inspired form throughout the campaign, and is trying to drag his boyhood side away from relegation back to the Championship this season.

In just 26 Premier League games, he has managed seven goals and six assists, including scoring a wonder strike at Old Trafford to claim a 2-2 draw back in December.

His form has even led to former Villa man Gabriel Agbonlahor insisting that Grealish would “walk” into the United side, whilst United’s own icon Gary Neville similarly waxed lyrical about him after a particularly impressive performance against Newcastle. He said: “Grealish is a talisman and tonight was a good night for him. They love him. I’m really impressed with him, he wanted the ball all the time. He looked like he ran the game tonight.”

And with the 24-year-old already Premier League-proven, there would be no real concern as to whether he could hit the ground running at Old Trafford, unlike Havertz. Whilst the German is about four years younger, moving from a different country and league poses its own challenges, regardless of ability.

Grealish would be more of a guarantee than the Leverkusen starlet, and what with him already being Villa captain, seems to have the mentality to lead and thrive at a demanding environment like United.