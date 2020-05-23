Man Utd fans react to The Athletic’s major Jack Grealish update

Along with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish has been one of the most high-profile names to have been linked with a move to Manchester United throughout this season.

The Aston Villa captain has been in inspired form for the Midlands side, leading from the front as Dean Smith’s side look to stave off relegation this season – he has managed seven goals and six assists in just 26 games in the Premier League alone.

Would Jack Grealish be a good replacement for Paul Pogba?

Now, The Athletic have revealed that whilst Sancho remains United’s big priority for the upcoming summer transfer window, the signing of Grealish could now depend upon whether Villa are willing to let him leave, and whether Paul Pogba stays at the club.

It is further suggested that Grealish is still a player the club are “certainly” keeping a close eye on. And after hearing about the update on their potential move for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

I really hope Pogba stays and we get Grealish as well.

Chances are high Aston Villa will drop and such a talent of Grealish would be a plus — Mwash Bonnie (@BonnieMwash) May 22, 2020

Do away with Pogba and just hand Grealish a blank cheque — Stanslas Kagawa Stancy (@StanslasK26) May 21, 2020

It shouldn’t depend on Pogba. We need squad depth. — Mathew (@MatJones_8) May 21, 2020

If he’s our pogba replacement we’re finished — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) May 21, 2020

We should be looking at Grealish regardless of whether Pogba stays or not. — Adam Bond 🇵🇸 (@adamebond) May 21, 2020

Imagine selling Pogba and replacing with Grealish 😭 — RegularJon (@colesy1985) May 21, 2020

A few United fans suggested that the likes of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira simply aren’t good enough, and that Grealish’s arrival is important even if Pogba were to stay.

We should sign Grealish even if Pogba stays we can’t risk playing Lingard or Pereira when either Pogba or Bruno get injured — 🐉 (@UtdMarxial) May 21, 2020

In reality we should be letting Lingard and Pereira go and bringing in Grealish. It shouldn’t be dependent on Pogba. — Anthony 🌉 (@Anthony90707) May 21, 2020