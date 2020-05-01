Man Utd fans discuss Jadon Sancho potentially wearing no.7

Judging by how things are developing with the footballing world at the moment, Jadon Sancho’s potential move to Manchester United may be one of the very big-money transfers to happen in this upcoming summer transfer window.

Clubs are expected to be a lot more frugal with their spending as they continue to get hit hard financially, but it appears the Red Devils are still very much interested in landing Sancho from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

And according to German publication Sport Bild (via Sport Witness), United are hoping to lure the England international with the prospect of wearing the iconic number seven shirt, and that the club want to build an “international brand” around the starlet.

After hearing about this key part of the update on their interest in Sancho, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

They are about to ruin his career — shuaib (@iam_shuaiib) April 29, 2020

Please dont give him 7 🙁 — Calon dokter eh nempel di dinding (@isnhardmnnn) April 29, 2020

He will be wise to avoid the no. 7 to avoid stories that touches the hearts — Frozenmusic (@Aikon_6) April 29, 2020

No don’t give the 7 shirt yet please he first needs to earn it, tht number carries too much weight — Dalinho#28 (@28Dalinho) April 29, 2020

I’m seriously concerned about him wearing no. 7 like this is way bigger than Dortmund no.7 ur taking on one of the biggest roles ever. No one succeeded since ronaldo like this is crazy — Rakib Mannan 🇮🇪 (@RakibMannan) April 29, 2020

please don’t give Sancho the number 7 shirt yet let’s see how it goes for now

That number comes with a lot of responsibility — NDBOB (@Dbobby_luis) April 29, 2020

A couple of United fans in particular suggested that Sancho wear a different number first, before moving on to the number seven a few seasons later.

Just don’t give him the #7 shirt – give the lad a few seasons at least — FPL Steve-inho (@FPL_Steve_) April 29, 2020

for the love of god PLEASE MANCHESTER UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB DO NOT GIVE HIM THE 7 SHIRT ITS CURSED. give him the 11 then the 7 in a few years time if we get him. — Ben Flanagan (@BenFlan50785555) April 29, 2020

Whilst the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst others have made the number seven shirt at Old Trafford something awe-inspiring, there have been some notable duds too.

Should Jadon Sancho be given the no.7 shirt at Man Utd?

Yes Vote No Vote

Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay have been some of the more recent names to have worn that number since Ronaldo’s departure to Real Madrid, and none of them really left a positive mark at United.

It’s no surprise to see United fans being slightly concerned about the prospect of Sancho following that same path, but in the grand scheme of things, if they’ve got the talent and the right set-up, then it shouldn’t be too much of an issue.