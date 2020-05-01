 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man Utd fans discuss Jadon Sancho potentially wearing no.7

Man Utd fans discuss Jadon Sancho potentially wearing no.7

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 1/5/2020 | 07:15am

Judging by how things are developing with the footballing world at the moment, Jadon Sancho’s potential move to Manchester United may be one of the very big-money transfers to happen in this upcoming summer transfer window.

Clubs are expected to be a lot more frugal with their spending as they continue to get hit hard financially, but it appears the Red Devils are still very much interested in landing Sancho from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

And according to German publication Sport Bild (via Sport Witness), United are hoping to lure the England international with the prospect of wearing the iconic number seven shirt, and that the club want to build an “international brand” around the starlet.

After hearing about this key part of the update on their interest in Sancho, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A couple of United fans in particular suggested that Sancho wear a different number first, before moving on to the number seven a few seasons later.

Whilst the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst others have made the number seven shirt at Old Trafford something awe-inspiring, there have been some notable duds too.

Should Jadon Sancho be given the no.7 shirt at Man Utd?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay have been some of the more recent names to have worn that number since Ronaldo’s departure to Real Madrid, and none of them really left a positive mark at United.

It’s no surprise to see United fans being slightly concerned about the prospect of Sancho following that same path, but in the grand scheme of things, if they’ve got the talent and the right set-up, then it shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Article title: Man Utd fans discuss Jadon Sancho potentially wearing no.7

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 