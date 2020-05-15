Man Utd fans discuss Rabbi Matondo as Jadon Sancho alternative

So after months and months of speculation that Manchester United could be set to swoop for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho, could things take a late twist this summer?

Reports in recent weeks have claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in pole position ahead of the likes of Manchester City in the race to sign Sancho.

But now, according to The Manchester Evening News, United have targeted Schalke starlet Rabbi Matondo as a potential back-up option to Sancho.

The report claims that “United have been scouting former Manchester City forward Matondo, 19, and view him as a more cost-efficient option in the next transfer window if Borussia Dortmund outprice them for Sancho”.

It’s further suggested that Solskjaer’s side view Matondo in the same “low-risk buy” bracket as his Wales teammate Daniel James. And after hearing about their links to the 19-year-old, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

This is soo Glazer’s — King Nonny (@Zaddy_nomso) May 14, 2020

I really need to know who’s in charge if recruitment at United. — The Night King (@TMerritt_9) May 14, 2020

What is the point in getting someone that’s ‘low risk‘ when you’re loaded with money smh, just pay whatever is needed to get Sancho. — Paul (@Paul99MUFC) May 14, 2020

So, we’ve gone from sancho is in the bag to looking for cheap low risk alternatives! Glazers and Woodward strike again. — Ian Nagle (@IanNagle4) May 14, 2020

Imagine blowing half of Sancho’s money on Dembele and signing a low budget Nicolas Pepe. We can’t beat this club ‍♂️ — (@UTDEllimist) May 14, 2020

penny pinching FC is back — Anshul choudhary (@theanshulc27) May 14, 2020

One United fan questioned why the club aren’t going for superstar players, and insisted that to challenge for trophies again, they needed players like Sancho.

Seriously Rabbi Matondo, sounds like a nobody footballer, this United rebuild is going great Ole if United need to challenge again then they need trophies like the Champions League, United have the money so there isn’t a reason why they don’t go in for Sancho. — Lee Varley (@Leedavidvarley) May 14, 2020

If United miss the chance to sign Sancho this summer, and end up with Matondo, it certainly won’t help Ed Woodward in his battle to try and convince fans of the club that he is competent at his job.

Who would you blame if Man Utd miss out on Jadon Sancho?

Solskjaer Vote Woodward Vote Glazers Vote

This latest report has understandably left some fans concerned about whether the club will actually push the boat out to bring Sancho to Old Trafford.