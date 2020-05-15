 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans discuss Rabbi Matondo as Jadon Sancho alternative

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 15/5/2020 | 10:45am

So after months and months of speculation that Manchester United could be set to swoop for Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho, could things take a late twist this summer?

Reports in recent weeks have claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in pole position ahead of the likes of Manchester City in the race to sign Sancho.

But now, according to The Manchester Evening News, United have targeted Schalke starlet Rabbi Matondo as a potential back-up option to Sancho.

The report claims that “United have been scouting former Manchester City forward Matondo, 19, and view him as a more cost-efficient option in the next transfer window if Borussia Dortmund outprice them for Sancho”.

It’s further suggested that Solskjaer’s side view Matondo in the same “low-risk buy” bracket as his Wales teammate Daniel James. And after hearing about their links to the 19-year-old, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One United fan questioned why the club aren’t going for superstar players, and insisted that to challenge for trophies again, they needed players like Sancho.

If United miss the chance to sign Sancho this summer, and end up with Matondo, it certainly won’t help Ed Woodward in his battle to try and convince fans of the club that he is competent at his job.

This latest report has understandably left some fans concerned about whether the club will actually push the boat out to bring Sancho to Old Trafford.

