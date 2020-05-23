Man Utd fans react to concerning transfer update

Heading into his second summer in charge of Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer no doubt would have harboured hopes of another spending spree to match the £100m+ the club shelled out last year.

But with the footballing world feeling the effects of the current climate, big-money signings are just not going to be at the top of the agenda. And the latest update on United’s transfer plans for this summer confirms that to be the case.

According to The Evening Standard, “it is now universally accepted that transfer fees will have to plummet, with United privately reluctant to spend above £60m-£70m on any player”.

The report further suggests that “it is impossible for United to predict how much money Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be provided to strengthen his squad”, but that “he has been assured they will be competitive as he looks to add three major signings capable of mounting a title challenge next season”.

And after hearing about James Robson’s report, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation, and seemed to be particularly frustrated by the prospect of now potentially missing out on rumoured transfer target Jadon Sancho.

And they will never catch up with the EPL elite squads. Simple as that. — 乇爪Ҝ卂ㄚ™🔰 (@always_mellow) May 23, 2020

that’s good bye to Sancho then. — milkshake (@juwongowild) May 22, 2020

Sancho ain’t coming — POGBOOM (@POGBOOM30365800) May 22, 2020

Woodward has that wallet sewn shut — Captain Jim (@captjimhale) May 22, 2020

Jadon at a cut price is an ideal deal for everyone — Aditya Khosla (@Adityakhosla14) May 23, 2020

Here we go again — Andy Jones (@andyjones2390) May 22, 2020

One United fan however seemed to think that the club would be reluctant to let the fans down by missing out on Sancho this summer.

If this is true, either they were never gonna meet the price or they just don’t plan on signing Sancho this season. But knowing United, they wouldn’t let him slip with all the fans watching on like this — Nhlonipho Msweli (@Nhlokzin) May 22, 2020

Much of whether United will end up signing Sancho surely now depends on how much Borussia Dortmund are willing to lower their price for the England international.

If they hold out for a ridiculous sum of money, then Ed Woodward will surely just turn his attentions elsewhere, even if he could well be the signing that Solskjaer wants this summer.