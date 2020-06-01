Man Utd fans rave about Jadon Sancho’s hat-trick

If Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was watching Borussia Dortmund in action on Sunday afternoon, then he no doubt would have been left purring at Jadon Sancho’s performance.

The England international has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with reports in recent months claiming that United are the front-runners to seal his signature.

And against Paderborn in the Bundesliga, Sancho showcased just why United are prepared to shell out big-money for him, smashing in a fine hat-trick in a resounding 6-1 win for Dortmund away from home.

After seeing his impressive display, United fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

God damn I love Sancho. Get that man at United ASAP. — Carlos❄☃️ (@Phobos_Falling) May 31, 2020

Sancho is unbelievably smart player .. bet he will lift #MUFC to another level if he joins — Fred (@FredyTheRed) May 31, 2020

Another hat trick from Sancho today, must admit, not since Ronaldinho have I wanted a player at United so bad. Would also love to see United invest in some young South American talent, especially when it’s rumored Almada is available for 15-20m. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) May 31, 2020

How one doubts Sancho talent with all he puts on the pitch is beyond me, this is the 2nd season Sancho is making double numbers look so easy, he is a generational talent and if #MUFC sleeps on him then the board will burn forever, Sancho over Werner any day pic.twitter.com/2ydhtCsWVB — Jomo (@punditlanguage) May 31, 2020

Some United fans called on Ed Woodward to get a deal done for Sancho as soon as possible, with one supporter even suggesting that they might forgive him if he manages to pull it off.

Woodward, call Sancho now! — MUFC 🔴 FAMILY (@_MUFC_Family) May 31, 2020

Ed Woodward hear the word of the Lord and buy Sancho already!!! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DEaoVJ5oSU — Uncle Kay (@real_kay12) May 31, 2020

Woodward must do everything possible to get Sancho @ManUtdMEN.. We might forgive him for letting us down these past few years 😂 — Dre…💥 (@Dre_0417) May 31, 2020

This boy is just too good… Woodward you can’t mess this up please… get that signature #sancho #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/aDWDYm4BNP — Izoh06 (@Isaacmutugi06) May 31, 2020

Sancho was simply unplayable on Sunday, and at his absolute very best.

Are you even more desperate for Jadon Sancho to join United?

Yes Vote No Vote

Aside from his three goals, he was a constant menace to the Paderborn defence, completing three of his four attempted dribbles, making five key passes, and creating two big chances too, as per Sofascore.

It’s no wonder so many United fans are desperate for him to join this summer.