Man Utd fans rave about Jadon Sancho's hat-trick

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 1/6/2020 | 12:45pm

If Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was watching Borussia Dortmund in action on Sunday afternoon, then he no doubt would have been left purring at Jadon Sancho’s performance.

The England international has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with reports in recent months claiming that United are the front-runners to seal his signature.

And against Paderborn in the Bundesliga, Sancho showcased just why United are prepared to shell out big-money for him, smashing in a fine hat-trick in a resounding 6-1 win for Dortmund away from home.

After seeing his impressive display, United fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some United fans called on Ed Woodward to get a deal done for Sancho as soon as possible, with one supporter even suggesting that they might forgive him if he manages to pull it off.

Sancho was simply unplayable on Sunday, and at his absolute very best.

Aside from his three goals, he was a constant menace to the Paderborn defence, completing three of his four attempted dribbles, making five key passes, and creating two big chances too, as per Sofascore.

It’s no wonder so many United fans are desperate for him to join this summer.

