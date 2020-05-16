 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans discuss James Garner's future amid update

3 minute read 16/5/2020 | 08:45am

One of the club’s most promising starlets, it appears Manchester United could be set to make a key decision on the short-term future of James Garner.

The 19-year-old has made just six appearances for the first-team this season at Old Trafford, but has been in prolific form for the side’s U23s – as per Transfermarkt, he found the back of the net eight times in just ten games at Premier League 2 level, despite predominantly playing in holding midfield.

With competition for places intense, The Manchester Evening News claim that “a loan is inevitable next season as United re-plot his pathway to the first-team”, and that “the late developments of midfielders Tom Cleverley and Jesse Lingard offer encouragement”.

After hearing about the update on Garner’s future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One United fan however seemed to think that Garner’s career is finished based on the latest development.

Garner has received some glowing endorsements about his ability from managers and coaches alike, and he’s certainly a talent worth keeping an eye on.

A loan away to potentially another Premier League team, or even a side in the lower divisions of English football would give him valuable first-team opportunities to shine.

