Man Utd fans discuss James Garner’s future amid update

One of the club’s most promising starlets, it appears Manchester United could be set to make a key decision on the short-term future of James Garner.

The 19-year-old has made just six appearances for the first-team this season at Old Trafford, but has been in prolific form for the side’s U23s – as per Transfermarkt, he found the back of the net eight times in just ten games at Premier League 2 level, despite predominantly playing in holding midfield.

With competition for places intense, The Manchester Evening News claim that “a loan is inevitable next season as United re-plot his pathway to the first-team”, and that “the late developments of midfielders Tom Cleverley and Jesse Lingard offer encouragement”.

After hearing about the update on Garner’s future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A club like Brighton under Potter or to the Bundeslinga would do world of good. Main thing probably should be minutes. If possible, we should discuss his loan with AVL as part of the Grealish deal. — Ole Sort It Out (Neither Ole out Nor Ole in) (@SolskjaerTime) May 15, 2020

Either a loan or give him plenty of chances in the cups, just don’t leave him in the academy another season. He’s too good for that level now. — Daniel (@UtdApollo) May 15, 2020

Good, clearly too good for U23s & will do him good to get some first team experience, should walk into any Championship side. — Si Whitworth (@si_whitworth) May 15, 2020

Would be good for him, especially if we make CL. Midfield is quite stacked right now. — KHAN™ 🧨 (@fariskhan_) May 15, 2020

Have a good feeling about this kid think he is going to be really special class of 92 vibe about him 🙏🏻 — JOHNJOSEPH McCORMACK☝️🥊 (@JJ_McC1987) May 15, 2020

Good decision if true — Thomas 🇾🇪 (@mufc_cappa) May 15, 2020

A loan abroad would do wonders imo — Sam (@SamLui17) May 15, 2020

One United fan however seemed to think that Garner’s career is finished based on the latest development.

That’s Garner’s career finished at Man Utd. — Arun (@ManUtdSZN) May 15, 2020

Garner has received some glowing endorsements about his ability from managers and coaches alike, and he’s certainly a talent worth keeping an eye on.

What should Man Utd do with James Garner?

A loan away to potentially another Premier League team, or even a side in the lower divisions of English football would give him valuable first-team opportunities to shine.