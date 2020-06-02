Man Utd fans react as Jesse Lingard linked with summer exit

It’s fair to say it’s been a difficult couple of seasons for Jesse Lingard.

The England international has struggled to hit anywhere near top form for Manchester United, and this season has seen him manage just two goals and two assists in 35 games across all competitions.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Reports in recent weeks and months had suggested that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid were interested in signing him this summer, and now, The Independent have offered an update on his future.

It’s suggested that Lingard has been in regular contact with both Chris Smalling and Ashley Young about what Italy is like, and that he’s “greatly tempted by a move to Serie A” – Milan are mentioned as one club that are interested.

After hearing about the news, United fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

What’s he waiting for. His time is up at United. I dont think he’ll play more than 3 more matches this season. — Joseph MNJ O’leye (@Mnjeezy) June 1, 2020

Good. I’ll drop him off at the Airport myself if it helps. — Keepaneyeout@irish.net (@Keepaneyeoutir2) June 1, 2020

I’ll fly him there myself — Eamonn Hamill (@HamillEamonn) June 1, 2020

Take him! Take him! Bloody take him for free! — Patty (@pattyneverstops) June 1, 2020

Music to my ears — Hamza (@survivalmode101) June 1, 2020

A couple of fans brought up Andreas Pereira’s name into the conversation, with one supporter suggesting Lingard should take him with him, and another saying that the Brazilian should leave first out of the two.

He should take Jones and pereira with him — Muslem khair (@MuslemUTD99) June 1, 2020

Andreas pereira should be the first one to go — Aseem United (@aseem_Arun) June 1, 2020

One United supporter took a more sympathetic approach, and suggested that as he is “unappreciated in England”, he should consider starting afresh elsewhere.

He is unappreciated in England so maybe he should. — Thabang (@ChoseTK) June 1, 2020

Judging by his woeful form, the time does feel right for Lingard to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Is it time for Jesse Lingard to leave Man Utd?

Yes Vote No Vote

With Bruno Fernandes also arriving in the January transfer window, there’s been a real step-up in quality in the attacking midfield position for United, and Lingard is unlikely to find a place in the starting eleven on a regular basis.

A move away could do him the world of good for his long-term career.