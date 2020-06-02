 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man Utd fans react as Jesse Lingard linked with summer exit

Man Utd fans react as Jesse Lingard linked with summer exit

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 2/6/2020 | 08:45am

It’s fair to say it’s been a difficult couple of seasons for Jesse Lingard.

The England international has struggled to hit anywhere near top form for Manchester United, and this season has seen him manage just two goals and two assists in 35 games across all competitions.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

Reports in recent weeks and months had suggested that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid were interested in signing him this summer, and now, The Independent have offered an update on his future.

It’s suggested that Lingard has been in regular contact with both Chris Smalling and Ashley Young about what Italy is like, and that he’s “greatly tempted by a move to Serie A” – Milan are mentioned as one club that are interested.

After hearing about the news, United fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of fans brought up Andreas Pereira’s name into the conversation, with one supporter suggesting Lingard should take him with him, and another saying that the Brazilian should leave first out of the two.

One United supporter took a more sympathetic approach, and suggested that as he is “unappreciated in England”, he should consider starting afresh elsewhere.

Judging by his woeful form, the time does feel right for Lingard to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Is it time for Jesse Lingard to leave Man Utd?

Yes

Yes

No

No

With Bruno Fernandes also arriving in the January transfer window, there’s been a real step-up in quality in the attacking midfield position for United, and Lingard is unlikely to find a place in the starting eleven on a regular basis.

A move away could do him the world of good for his long-term career.

Article title: Man Utd fans react as Jesse Lingard linked with summer exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 