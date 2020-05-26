 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react amid interest in Josh King and David Brooks

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 26/5/2020 | 08:45am

With money set to be tight all across the board, Manchester United, just like most other clubs across Europe, are unlikely to be splashing the cash this summer.

And according to The Manchester Evening News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have identified two players in particular who they will look to target if their first-choice options don’t get signed.

Would you be happy with a Josh King and David Brooks double deal?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The report claims Bournemouth duo Josh King and David Brooks are being tracked by the club ahead of the summer transfer window, with the latter being seen an alternative to their priority summer target, Jadon Sancho.

United of course tried to sign King towards the end of the January window, before eventually settling on Odion Ighalo on a loan deal, although it is now expected the striker will head back to parent side Shanghai Shenhua in time for their own campaign.

After hearing about their reported interest in both King and Brooks, United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their latest transfer targets.

