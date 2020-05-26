Man Utd fans react amid interest in Josh King and David Brooks

With money set to be tight all across the board, Manchester United, just like most other clubs across Europe, are unlikely to be splashing the cash this summer.

And according to The Manchester Evening News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have identified two players in particular who they will look to target if their first-choice options don’t get signed.

Would you be happy with a Josh King and David Brooks double deal?

The report claims Bournemouth duo Josh King and David Brooks are being tracked by the club ahead of the summer transfer window, with the latter being seen an alternative to their priority summer target, Jadon Sancho.

United of course tried to sign King towards the end of the January window, before eventually settling on Odion Ighalo on a loan deal, although it is now expected the striker will head back to parent side Shanghai Shenhua in time for their own campaign.

After hearing about their reported interest in both King and Brooks, United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their latest transfer targets.

one of the biggest clubs in the world and we are trying to buy from Bournemouth… — ً (@utdjacob) May 25, 2020

This is the reason to why we are behind Liverpool, they will go and sign bloody Werner and Havertz and we will sign josh king and brooks😭😭😭😭😭 — bernardo.10™️ (@UnitedBernardo) May 25, 2020

if we do sign these two we will start resembling a relegation team…quite shocking that we”re even considering these very average players when there are better ones in europe.. — Kris jay (@devilr18) May 25, 2020

How have we gone from Sancho and Dembele to Brooks and King 😭 — Thomas (@DonDeGeaFC) May 25, 2020

Those players are Ole’s level. They are telling you if they dont sign their targets. In other words Josh King and David Brooks are the targets for the summer. Ole at the wheel.

this manager attracts his type. below average, I stand to be corrected. — Salami Ekundayo (@E_lighthouse) May 25, 2020

So josh king a striker that doesn’t score many, a striker that wasn’t good enough for #mufc before is normw going to help this club be a top 3 club? Perfect woodward signing, cheap!! #glazersout #woodwardout — JR 🔰 (@theJuice77) May 25, 2020