Man Utd fans react to major Jude Bellingham update

One of the big emerging stories during the January transfer window at Manchester United, was their developing interest in Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham.

A report from The Evening Standard claimed that the Red Devils were very keen on luring him to Old Trafford in the summer, and there were later suggestions that Sir Alex Ferguson had shown him around the club’s training ground.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Now, Bleacher Report claim that whilst no decision has yet been made about where Bellingham will be playing next season, Ferguson’s “involvement in talks…has helped United’s cause”.

After hearing about their former manager’s potential influence in the club hoping to sign the English prodigy, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Wow! who would have thought that having SAF do that would help 🤔🤔🤔 — 8forever24 (@55GDON55) May 1, 2020

Really hope we sign this lad. A stupendous talent. Sign him up then loan him back to Birmingham for a season. If we don’t sign him we’ll regret it — Chris Silvester (@ChrisSilveste14) May 1, 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson will forever be running the club, my goat — Max. (@UtdMental) May 1, 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson has done it again — Ché (@UtdChe) May 1, 2020

Sir Alex helping us even after he’s retired. I love him. 😍 — Jordan (@xfplmaestrox) May 1, 2020

Agent Sir Alex 👑 — GDS (@Greg_Snoyman) May 1, 2020

Fergie still doing bits. — Mathew (@MatJones_8) May 1, 2020

One United fan in particular meanwhile, even suggested that Bellingham should be the club’s priority after the signing of Jadon Sancho.

Priority after Sancho 100%. — UnitedBelief (@UnitedBelief) May 1, 2020

If United do end up managing to bring Bellingham to Old Trafford, then it seems they will have a lot to thank Ferguson for.

Do United need to sign Jude Bellingham?

100% yes! Vote No way! Vote

Such is the world-renowned reputation and respect that he has, a personal call or intervention can turn the tide in United’s favour when it comes to potential transfer targets.

Bellingham could be one to fall under that category this summer.

Meanwhile, Man Utd fans react to this update on Dean Henderson.