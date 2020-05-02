One of the big emerging stories during the January transfer window at Manchester United, was their developing interest in Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham.
A report from The Evening Standard claimed that the Red Devils were very keen on luring him to Old Trafford in the summer, and there were later suggestions that Sir Alex Ferguson had shown him around the club’s training ground.
Now, Bleacher Report claim that whilst no decision has yet been made about where Bellingham will be playing next season, Ferguson’s “involvement in talks…has helped United’s cause”.
After hearing about their former manager’s potential influence in the club hoping to sign the English prodigy, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.
Wow! who would have thought that having SAF do that would help 🤔🤔🤔
— 8forever24 (@55GDON55) May 1, 2020
Really hope we sign this lad. A stupendous talent. Sign him up then loan him back to Birmingham for a season. If we don’t sign him we’ll regret it
— Chris Silvester (@ChrisSilveste14) May 1, 2020
Sir Alex Ferguson will forever be running the club, my goat
— Max. (@UtdMental) May 1, 2020
Sir Alex Ferguson has done it again
— Ché (@UtdChe) May 1, 2020
Sir Alex helping us even after he’s retired. I love him. 😍
— Jordan (@xfplmaestrox) May 1, 2020
Agent Sir Alex 👑
— GDS (@Greg_Snoyman) May 1, 2020
Fergie still doing bits.
— Mathew (@MatJones_8) May 1, 2020
One United fan in particular meanwhile, even suggested that Bellingham should be the club’s priority after the signing of Jadon Sancho.
Priority after Sancho 100%.
— UnitedBelief (@UnitedBelief) May 1, 2020
If United do end up managing to bring Bellingham to Old Trafford, then it seems they will have a lot to thank Ferguson for.
Such is the world-renowned reputation and respect that he has, a personal call or intervention can turn the tide in United’s favour when it comes to potential transfer targets.
Bellingham could be one to fall under that category this summer.
