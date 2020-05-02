 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans discuss latest update on Kai Havertz swoop

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 2/5/2020 | 12:15pm

Amidst all the talk of Manchester United’s interest in a big-money move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer, Ed Woodward was quick to insist that even the Red Devils would feel the financial impact surrounding football’s postponement.

The club’s executive vice-chairman recently said: “It feels somewhat inappropriate to see speculation about transfers for hundreds of millions in current circumstances. Clearly it’s true we are fortunate to be in a strong financial position compared to many clubs, but we are not immune from the financial impact.”

And now, according to Bleacher Report, a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz this summer is highly unlikely. The report claims that with the Bundesliga side valuing him at around €100m (£88.7m), ” this is exactly the type of speculation United and Woodward are trying to distance themselves from right now”.

After hearing about the update on their interest in Havertz, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A few United fans simply insisted that Havertz isn’t worth anywhere near his valuation, with one supporter in particular claiming that he should not be considered the same value as Sancho.

As some United fans are saying, perhaps Woodward is finally learning his lesson.

The club have been burnt before by spending big-money on players – you only have to look at Angel Di Maria’s one-and-done season at Old Trafford to see that.

With money set to be restricted this summer, even United have to be smart about their spending. And it’s refreshing to see Woodward seemingly doing just that.

