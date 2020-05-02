Man Utd fans discuss latest update on Kai Havertz swoop

Amidst all the talk of Manchester United’s interest in a big-money move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer, Ed Woodward was quick to insist that even the Red Devils would feel the financial impact surrounding football’s postponement.

The club’s executive vice-chairman recently said: “It feels somewhat inappropriate to see speculation about transfers for hundreds of millions in current circumstances. Clearly it’s true we are fortunate to be in a strong financial position compared to many clubs, but we are not immune from the financial impact.”

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

And now, according to Bleacher Report, a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz this summer is highly unlikely. The report claims that with the Bundesliga side valuing him at around €100m (£88.7m), ” this is exactly the type of speculation United and Woodward are trying to distance themselves from right now”.

After hearing about the update on their interest in Havertz, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Woodward is learning woah — Ole Sort It Out (Neither Ole out Nor Ole in) (@SolskjaerTime) May 1, 2020

Has Woodward finally screwed his head on right? — Paterson (@adampaters0n) May 1, 2020

Woodward finally learning — Kunte (@thelegendkunte) May 1, 2020

Havertz is 10 times better than grealish. — Kunal Goel (@koolkunz) May 1, 2020

A few United fans simply insisted that Havertz isn’t worth anywhere near his valuation, with one supporter in particular claiming that he should not be considered the same value as Sancho.

He isn’t worth — Saad Saud (@mufc_kw86) May 1, 2020

No way he’s worth as much as Sancho — Brunochester United (@martin_kronborg) May 1, 2020

1 good season makes you worth 100million now? Mad — MUFC (@UtdRobs) May 1, 2020

As some United fans are saying, perhaps Woodward is finally learning his lesson.

The club have been burnt before by spending big-money on players – you only have to look at Angel Di Maria’s one-and-done season at Old Trafford to see that.

Who would you sign this summer?

Grealish Vote Maddison Vote Havertz Vote

With money set to be restricted this summer, even United have to be smart about their spending. And it’s refreshing to see Woodward seemingly doing just that.

Meanwhile, Man Utd fans react to this update on Dean Henderson.