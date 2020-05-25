Despite signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP back in the January transfer window, it appears Manchester United are still intent on targeting another attacking midfielder this summer.
The likes of Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been previously mentioned, whilst Bayer Leverkusen sensational Kai Havertz has also been one of the more recent names to have been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.
And on Saturday afternoon, the Germany international produced another exceptional performance to follow up the two goals he scored on the Bundesliga’s return to action last weekend.
Havertz netted twice again, this time in a 3-1 win away at Borussia Monchengladbach, and after seeing him steal the show once more, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target’s performance.
Havertz > Grealish. Hope OGS is watching this. #mufc
— ααяση (@rolemodel_89) May 23, 2020
Kai havertz what a talent
— mufc are life (@bailey8913) May 23, 2020
Kai Havertz is just a tad good
— MUFC Rambles (@MUFCRambles) May 23, 2020
Sign havertz not grealish #MUFC
— Abdul Gafur (@AbdulKgafur) May 23, 2020
Whoever signs Havertz will have themselves a class baller #MUFC #Leverkusen #Bundesliga #PremierLeague
— Ishraq (@ishraqislam123) May 23, 2020
If we lose Pogba I think we should go after K. Havertz from Leverkusen because that kid is on 🔥 #MUFC_Family
— Mark (@Markwelsh15) May 23, 2020
Selling pogba and replacing him with Kai Havertz is a no brainier for me . Drop Bruno next to a Fred or Scott and let him run the midfield from deep . Agile, pace , strength , hunger and age is everything united want in a player under Ole . SIGN HIM UP !! #MUFC
— Ryan Murray (@RMurray911) May 23, 2020
If Havertz is treating these last few games of the season as an audition for a potential move away, then he is passing it with flying colours to say the least.
The German has got four goals in two games now for Leverkusen, and just like these United fans, Ed Woodward and co will also surely be similarly impressed with his displays.