Man Utd fans rave about Kai Havertz's display for Leverkusen

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 25/5/2020 | 08:45am

Despite signing Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP back in the January transfer window, it appears Manchester United are still intent on targeting another attacking midfielder this summer.

The likes of Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been previously mentioned, whilst Bayer Leverkusen sensational Kai Havertz has also been one of the more recent names to have been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Which attacking midfielder would you sign?

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish

James Maddison

James Maddison

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz

And on Saturday afternoon, the Germany international produced another exceptional performance to follow up the two goals he scored on the Bundesliga’s return to action last weekend.

Havertz netted twice again, this time in a 3-1 win away at Borussia Monchengladbach, and after seeing him steal the show once more, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target’s performance.

If Havertz is treating these last few games of the season as an audition for a potential move away, then he is passing it with flying colours to say the least.

The German has got four goals in two games now for Leverkusen, and just like these United fans, Ed Woodward and co will also surely be similarly impressed with his displays.

