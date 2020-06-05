 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans rave about interest in Kai Havertz

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 5/6/2020 | 07:45pm

Despite the January arrival of Bruno Fernandes, it seems Manchester United are still keen on bringing in another attacking midfielder. And according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

The Germany international has been in prolific form this season for the Bundesliga side, notching 15 goals in 38 games across all competitions, and providing a further eight assists too.

In fact, since German football returned back in May, Havertz has been in red-hot form for Leverkusen, striking five times in four matches, and even captaining the side on three occasions.

As well as what Falk had to say, The Manchester Evening News further boosted United’s potential hopes of signing him, by revealing that Havertz is open to a move to Old Trafford.

And after hearing about their interest in the 20-year-old, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the German starlet.

Some United fans lauded the “pull” Solskjaer has, and seemed to indicate that it’s the Norwegian’s presence that could lure Havertz to the club this summer.

A few United fans seemed to be split over Havertz’s arrival in context of Jadon Sancho, with one supporter urging the club to focus on the latter, and another two drooling at the prospect of seeing them line up alongside each other.

After spending around £47m to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford back in the January transfer window, it is certainly strange to see United targeting Havertz too – particularly with Paul Pogba still in their ranks.

Who'd be Man Utd's best attacking midfielder?

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

Whilst Havertz has shown he can play both on the right-hand side and even up top, he is still predominantly an attacking midfielder, starting there 21 times this season according to Transfermarkt.

With Sancho still a summer target, it’s difficult to make sense of how United could spend big-money on both him and Sancho in the current circumstances too.

