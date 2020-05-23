Man Utd fans react to update on move for Lautaro Martinez

With Odion Ighalo’s long-term future at Manchester United up in the air, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will certainly need to be on the look-out for a new striker this summer.

The Red Devils started the campaign with just Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood as their front-line options, before Ighalo arrived from Shanghai Shenhua on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

But reports in recent weeks have suggested that the Chinese Super League side are intent on seeing Ighalo return to them for the start of their new season, and now, it appears United have set their sights on another centre-forward.

According to French publication Foot Mercato, Solskjaer’s team have entered the race to sign Inter star Lautaro Martinez, and that they are set to face stiff competition for his signing from Barcelona.

And after hearing about their links to the Argentina international, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their latest transfer target.

Nope.. Steer well away.. We got Greenwood coming up nicely. — TeeMUFC (@TeeMUFC99) May 22, 2020

His stats are virtually identical to Martial and Rashford, unless it’s someone really prolific, I don’t see the logic — Paul Skuse (@p_skuse) May 22, 2020

He’s just a Slimmer lukaku — bode (@GOlabode) May 22, 2020

I’ll take him over Kane — Yhovan (@yhovan91) May 22, 2020

Not convinced. Only managed 11 goals in 22 league games this season and 6 in 27 last season. If Martial is going to lose his place up front then it should be to someone more prolific than this (i.e a Werner). Prefer to keep Ighalo and develop Greenwood. — Duncagain (@Duncagain1) May 22, 2020

Hes the Sanchez we thought we signed! — Skillachi (@Skillachi2) May 22, 2020

A couple of United fans talked up how he could be the “perfect forward” for them, with one supporter even suggesting he is going to be “the best striker in the world”.

Said it all season he should be our number 1 target. He’s going to be the best striker in the world. — sean turner (@seanturner43) May 22, 2020

Wish this one was true ,but it won’t be, he would be the perfect forward for us — Dale (@27dale) May 22, 2020

With 16 goals in 31 games for Inter, Martinez has enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Nerazzurri this year.

He netted five times in the Champions League group stages, including scoring in both home and away fixtures against Borussia Dortmund, and once against Barcelona.

And at 22, he’s at the age that would fit in well with United’s current crop of young forwards.