Man Utd fans react to Jesse Lingard links with Arsenal

It’s fair to say Jesse Lingard hasn’t enjoyed the greatest of times at Manchester United in the past couple of seasons.

The England international has struggled massively for form at Old Trafford, and this season’s dismal performances perfectly encapsulate that.

As per Transfermarkt, in the 35 games he has played across all competitions, the 27-year-old has managed just two goals and two assists, and he has been linked with a move away.

And now, according to The Athletic, Premier League rivals Arsenal have been touted as a possible destination for Lingard, claiming that “it’s hard to rule out” a move especially if the Gunners don’t turn Dani Ceballos’ loan spell into a permanent one.

After hearing about the surprising news, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on Lingard’s potential switch to the Emirates.

Average player moving to average club nothing special about it — 🕶️™ (@Mason_hive) April 4, 2020

would be a perfect place for him since he only plays well at the emirates — JDuff (@JDuff36MUFC) April 4, 2020

Nothing to see here lads. Arsenal are being a comedy club once again. 🤣 — Jordan (@xfplmaestrox) April 4, 2020

Will personally deliver him to the emirates free of charge with no fuel or mileage costs. — El Patron 🤠 (@ZeeMufc) April 4, 2020

On my knees. Make this happen 😂😂😂 — ibrahim (@junko_mix) April 4, 2020

Some United fans referenced how Lingard can now dance at the Emirates whenever he wants if a move were to happen.

He can dance at emirates whenever he wants now. pic.twitter.com/dmAfdcqMxu — Jas says stay at home. (@Jas_Chopra) April 4, 2020

Genius, Lingard can dance there every week — RadDeg90π (@mamanracing101) April 4, 2020

He wants to score more and moon walk dance for you @Arsenal, at the Emirates Stadium. — Bernard Oliver (@nique_bernie_Jr) April 5, 2020

One of the most iconic Lingard moments in a United shirt still remains his celebrations at the Emirates after scoring in a FA Cup clash, and if he does move to the Gunners, then he could potentially revisit those moments – perhaps.

The fact is, the Englishman has been nothing short of awful this season, and it would be a major turn up for the books if Mikel Arteta’s side feel the £19.8m-rated Lingard is the man to move for this summer.

Meanwhile, Man Utd would be making a foolish mistake by snubbing this star.