 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man Utd fans hammer Louis van Gaal after Van Persie comments

Man Utd fans hammer Louis van Gaal after Van Persie comments

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 9/5/2020 | 11:20am

It’s safe to say Louis van Gaal may not be the most popular of figures in Manchester right now.

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie opened up on his departure from the club, and revealed that it was down to Van Gaal’s ruthlessness that saw him make his exit.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

Speaking on The High Performance Podcast back in April, he said (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News): “I had this chat with Louis van Gaal and he told me: ‘Ok Robin, our ways will part. I’m the coach, you’re the player – you have to go, your time is up.

“Ruthless. Towards the end of it, I saw something coming but not this ruthless. And the way he said it as well. And then, like a lot of things go through your mind when you get a message like that.”

After the footage re-emerged via Twitter user @ManUnitedZone_, fans of the Manchester side took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on Van Gaal.

One United fan simply called Van Gaal “bitter” and criticised his treatment of Van Persie as being “very harsh and too direct”.

After firing in the goals to lead United to a final Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson, Van Persie surely deserved better treatment from the club and Van Gaal in particular.

Man Utd's best manager since Sir Alex Ferguson?

Moyes

Moyes

Van Gaal

Van Gaal

Mourinho

Mourinho

Solskjaer

Solskjaer

He may not have spent too many seasons there, but he certainly contributed massively, and Van Gaal’s abrasive approach feels a little jarring.

It’s no wonder many United fans seem to be up in arms over him.

Article title: Man Utd fans hammer Louis van Gaal after Van Persie comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 