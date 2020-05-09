Man Utd fans hammer Louis van Gaal after Van Persie comments

It’s safe to say Louis van Gaal may not be the most popular of figures in Manchester right now.

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie opened up on his departure from the club, and revealed that it was down to Van Gaal’s ruthlessness that saw him make his exit.

Speaking on The High Performance Podcast back in April, he said (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News): “I had this chat with Louis van Gaal and he told me: ‘Ok Robin, our ways will part. I’m the coach, you’re the player – you have to go, your time is up.

“Ruthless. Towards the end of it, I saw something coming but not this ruthless. And the way he said it as well. And then, like a lot of things go through your mind when you get a message like that.”

After the footage re-emerged via Twitter user @ManUnitedZone_, fans of the Manchester side took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on Van Gaal.

This is difficult to watch. RvP would fit perfectly in a Mourinho’s team imo. And thinking about how RvP told Van Gaal to wait for United’s job offer, Van Gaal was really something else — Tran Nguyen (@ReturnToWorkFFS) May 8, 2020

Couldn’t stand Van gaal from the day he arrived!! Van persie still had loads to offer…..disgraceful decision and disrespectful way of doing it! 😡 #rvp #vangaal #mufc — Andy Paul Kelly🔰 (@AndyPaulKelly1) May 8, 2020

I hate LVG 😡 — chunkwa (@Chunkwa10) May 8, 2020

Good he was sacked — Kefa (@Vic_Kefa) May 8, 2020

Robin when louis was fired pic.twitter.com/k7ZEvZNCRn — michaelo (@michaelonye123) May 8, 2020

Van Persie will always be a United Legend — ً (@UtdAidan) May 8, 2020

One United fan simply called Van Gaal “bitter” and criticised his treatment of Van Persie as being “very harsh and too direct”.

That treatment of RVP by LVG was very harsh and too direct.

I wonder why LVG is now still bitter that he was ousted from Utd job. He got served in his own pill, and he was very bitter about it. — Ola’Jide Chibunnam Obe (@olajideobe) May 8, 2020

After firing in the goals to lead United to a final Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson, Van Persie surely deserved better treatment from the club and Van Gaal in particular.

He may not have spent too many seasons there, but he certainly contributed massively, and Van Gaal’s abrasive approach feels a little jarring.

It’s no wonder many United fans seem to be up in arms over him.