Man Utd fans reminisce about their win over Man City in 2019

In a season that has had its fair share of ups and downs at Manchester United, one moment that will live long in the memory of Red Devils fans is the club’s 2-1 victory over noisy neighbours Manchester City back in December 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had up until that point only beaten newly-promoted Norwich away from home, and so stepping into the Premier League champions’ own backyard was no doubt an intimidating prospect.

But a breathless attacking performance – particularly in the first-half – saw United race to a two-goal lead thanks to a penalty from Marcus Rashford and a fine strike from Anthony Martial.

A Nicolas Otamendi goal five minutes before the end only proved to be a consolation, as United claimed all three points.

And despite it being a few months since that game, fans of the Manchester side have taken to Twitter to reminisce about that night on Twitter.

I’ve watched the highlights of this game more times than I care to admit. We were clinical that day. Can’t wait to see our front 3 with Fernandes and Pogba behind them — Ben Leonard (@bleonard1520) April 30, 2020

Our best half of football in years, we were brilliant. — Harry (@HarryMufc97) April 30, 2020

We made city look so dumb lol — Bruno’s Bungaloo (@Peteyyff) April 30, 2020

Unbelievable performance — ً (@UtdAidan) April 30, 2020

Smashed them that day — Danny noble (@dannynoble89) April 30, 2020

I love this game — Man_United (@United_Rules) April 30, 2020

That was a good day! — Viejo David (@daguirre14) April 30, 2020

One United fan in particular questioned how fellow supporters could still want Solskjaer out, and insisted “these are exciting times”.

Imagine still being Ole out after the football we have been playing this season. These are exciting times peeps! Let’s back this project 💪 — Gásten (@gsauzande) April 30, 2020

The Red Devils have enjoyed some impressive performances and results against some of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ under Solskjaer – their 4-0 victory over Chelsea on the opening day of this season certainly set the tone for it.

And this triumph over City gave the current United boss some added respect and credentials.

