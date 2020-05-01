 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans reminisce about their win over Man City in 2019

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 1/5/2020 | 07:05pm

In a season that has had its fair share of ups and downs at Manchester United, one moment that will live long in the memory of Red Devils fans is the club’s 2-1 victory over noisy neighbours Manchester City back in December 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had up until that point only beaten newly-promoted Norwich away from home, and so stepping into the Premier League champions’ own backyard was no doubt an intimidating prospect.

But a breathless attacking performance – particularly in the first-half – saw United race to a two-goal lead thanks to a penalty from Marcus Rashford and a fine strike from Anthony Martial.

A Nicolas Otamendi goal five minutes before the end only proved to be a consolation, as United claimed all three points.

And despite it being a few months since that game, fans of the Manchester side have taken to Twitter to reminisce about that night on Twitter.

One United fan in particular questioned how fellow supporters could still want Solskjaer out, and insisted “these are exciting times”.

The Red Devils have enjoyed some impressive performances and results against some of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ under Solskjaer – their 4-0 victory over Chelsea on the opening day of this season certainly set the tone for it.

And this triumph over City gave the current United boss some added respect and credentials.

