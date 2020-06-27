Man Utd fans fume over links to Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi

With Bruno Fernandes’ arrival back in January kick-starting a superb run of form for Manchester United, things are beginning to look up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Red Devils have remained unbeaten across all competitions since the Portugal international’s arrival from Sporting CP, and will surely be looking ahead to the summer transfer window as one in which they can really continue their rise.

But after hearing the latest transfer report involving their club, some United fans seem to be a little more hesitant to get excited.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi told the club’s hierarchy that he would be open to leaving the club at the end of the season, and that United have expressed an interest in signing him.

Along with Solskjaer’s team, the likes of Serie A giants, Juventus and Inter, are also said to be keeping tabs on the young Frenchman. And after hearing about their links to Guendouzi, United fans took to Twitter to voice their reactions to the news.

Whilst United have enjoyed previous success from signing players from Arsenal – Robin van Persie anyone? – the Red Devils have of course been burned more recently by a man making the switch from the Emirates: Alexis Sanchez.

What!? please no — Shaun McCarthy (@shaunmc1consult) June 26, 2020

No chance — MR STEPHEN PHILLIPS 👹 (@MRSTEPHENPHILL2) June 26, 2020

NEVER — asore (@iamasoremaseka) June 26, 2020

Overrated — Kam (@spyderkam) June 26, 2020

A couple of United supporters felt that the options they already have at the club are far better than what Guendouzi would bring to the table, with one fan suggesting that Scott McTominay in particular is “miles better than him”.

Only Arsenal player worth getting os Aubameyang and Martinelli. Mcsauce, fred and Matic is better than him — Markus Kijo (@MarkusK_PL) June 26, 2020

Definitely a wind up. Mcsauce is miles better than him. — Brian Noble (@Breezy_Be_Boss) June 26, 2020

Another couple of United fans even went so far to say that they would rather take Marouane Fellaini back at Old Trafford than sign Guendouzi this summer.

I’d rather take Fellaini back then sign Guendouzi — Chris Menera (@Chris_Menera10) June 26, 2020

Bloody hell! Get Fellaini back but not him — Sridhar Shelat (@SridharShelat) June 26, 2020

The Chile international now finds himself out on loan at Inter such has been the kind of disappointing career he has endured at Old Trafford, but Guendouzi, being only 21, is at the other spectrum of his career.

And so while some United fans have their doubts, it could be the kind of shrewd signing that can make Arsenal pay in the long-run.