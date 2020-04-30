Man Utd fans react to links with Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic

Whilst Jadon Sancho has been the main name being linked with a high-profile switch to Manchester United this summer, it appears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also keen on strengthening the centre of his midfield.

Of course, the future of Paul Pogba remains up in the air, with the Red Devils star the subject of intense transfer speculation last year when he was linked with a potential move to either Real Madrid or Juventus.

Now, The Daily Mail claim United, along with fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham, are amongst the sides who have enquired about the availability of Lazio powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The report suggests that the Serbia international “is looking for his next challenge and the chance to step up to one of Europe’s biggest clubs”, and that United could also face competition from the likes of PSG.

After hearing about the links to the midfielder, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

Do we really need him ?? We’ve Fred, McTominay, Matic probably extending his contract we have Garner…all we need is a defensive midfielder like Partey. — Ifyuocnaraedtihsmkaemeasnadwich (@L1I2M3I) April 28, 2020

BTEC Paul Pogba — ً (@UtdAidan) April 29, 2020

No doubt we’re almost looking at possibly near to the price we payed for Pogba — I go by the name of… ♂️ (@D0ntGetItTwiStd) April 28, 2020

Some United fans seemed to be shaking their heads at the links with Milinkovic-Savic once again – a player who they have been previously touted with signing.

This player is becoming the new Wesley Sneijder and nicolas gaitan ‘targets’ — Fess. (@fess0161) April 28, 2020

Not again — MagicMaguire (@WeMissFergie) April 28, 2020

cmon, its getting seriously boring. — T.Antonyap (@Tantondjap) April 29, 2020

If Pogba does end up going, then Milinkovic-Savic would certainly represent a more than viable replacement for the former Juventus star.

He has built up considerable experience in his time with Lazio, and at just 25-years-old, is set to enter the prime of his career.

So whilst some United fans appear to be hesitant about making a move for him this summer, it may not be the worst signing to make.