Man Utd fans react to links with Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 30/4/2020 | 06:50pm

Whilst Jadon Sancho has been the main name being linked with a high-profile switch to Manchester United this summer, it appears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also keen on strengthening the centre of his midfield.

Of course, the future of Paul Pogba remains up in the air, with the Red Devils star the subject of intense transfer speculation last year when he was linked with a potential move to either Real Madrid or Juventus.

Now, The Daily Mail claim United, along with fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham, are amongst the sides who have enquired about the availability of Lazio powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The report suggests that the Serbia international “is looking for his next challenge and the chance to step up to one of Europe’s biggest clubs”, and that United could also face competition from the likes of PSG.

After hearing about the links to the midfielder, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

Some United fans seemed to be shaking their heads at the links with Milinkovic-Savic once again – a player who they have been previously touted with signing.

If Pogba does end up going, then Milinkovic-Savic would certainly represent a more than viable replacement for the former Juventus star.

Would Sergej Milinkovic-Savic be a good Paul Pogba replacement?

Yes

Yes

No

No

He has built up considerable experience in his time with Lazio, and at just 25-years-old, is set to enter the prime of his career.

So whilst some United fans appear to be hesitant about making a move for him this summer, it may not be the worst signing to make.

