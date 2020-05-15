Man Utd fans on major update on Moussa Dembele swoop

Having sold Romelu Lukaku last summer to Serie A giants Inter, Manchester United started the Premier League campaign with just Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood as their recongised centre-forward options.

The January transfer window saw them try to address that, but in the end, could only manage to bring in Odion Ighalo on a loan deal from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day.

Whilst the Nigerian international enjoyed a fine start to life at Old Trafford with four goals in eight games, his long-term future remains up in the air. And now, it appears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have moved on from the former Watford man.

According to Todofichajes, United have reached an agreement worth around €70m (£62m) to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer, and after hearing about the major update, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the news.

Rather igahlo and grealish for that price — Da-le (@sufficientlydom) May 13, 2020

Sir Ole has done it again pic.twitter.com/A0K7hSERQ3 — Sam (@UtdSamm) May 13, 2020

Hope not. Dembele isn’t better than martial. — 🪐 (@BilUtd) May 14, 2020

why are we buying another Lukaku🤔🤔🤔 — Abdiwali Shukri🗯 (@ShukriAbdiwali) May 14, 2020

Men he’s trash😭 — Flacko (@AsapForEver_) May 14, 2020

I don’t believe this

Cos I don’t even rate him above Martial — Alex Chigoziri Edward (@Dannydre50) May 14, 2020

One United fan however insisted that Ed Woodward is “smarter” than to shell out big-money on signing Dembele.

Woodward is smarter than to pay £62m for Dembélé. — — (@uapersonal) May 13, 2020

With 22 goals in just 42 games across all competitions this season for Lyon, Dembele has certainly shown himself to be a fine finisher at European level.

If Ighalo does indeed return to Shanghai, then a new striker will surely have to be on the agenda at Old Trafford, and a move for Dembele certainly makes a lot of sense given that he is still only 23 and has played for two big sides in Celtic and Lyon.