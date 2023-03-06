BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes should be banned for pushing the assistant referee in the club's humiliating defeat.

What’s the latest on Bruno Fernandes and the 7-0 Man Utd loss?

We witnessed incredible scenes in the Premier League this weekend as the Red Devils were thrashed 7-0 away from home by bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

In terms of the football, the entire Man Utd team let themselves down but Fernandes' antics without the ball at his feet have also drawn plenty of criticism as he supposedly gave the referee's assistant a push in one heated moment.

When speaking about the player on BBC Radio Show 606, Sutton asked if he was suitable to be the club captain and insisted that he shove was worthy of a ban.

The pundit said (03:29): "I want to talk about Bruno Fernandes pushing the assistant. Totally unacceptable and he should be banned.

"I know Harry Maguire was club captain at Manchester United. Is he [Fernandes] really the guy you want as your captain at Manchester United?

"A couple of dives there today. Looked like chucked it. I don't know what you thought, I thought he was an absolute disgrace."

What does the defeat mean for Fernandes and Man Utd ?

It's certainly a pretty bad look for the man who wears the captain's armband and therefore is supposed to lead by example. What's more, he also appeared to throw his arms up in anger when he wasn't substituted off in the final stages of the game – apparently unhappy with the idea of having to finish the full 90 minutes.

Former player Gary Neville took issue with this and slammed the player for his antics too, labelling the midfielder as a "disgrace" who "whinges" at his teammates and everybody else.

Erik ten Hag is known for his strict management style – having dropped key man Marcus Rashford earlier on in the season for oversleeping – so it will be interesting to see what, if any punishment awaits Fernandes in the coming days.