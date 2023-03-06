YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has slammed Manchester United loan striker Wout Weghorst for not being good enough following the club's 7-0 defeat.

What’s the latest on Wout Weghorst and the Man United defeat?

Erik ten Hag and co were made to pay in the most severe manner on the weekend as they were humbled in the Premier League against old foes Liverpool.

That defeat at Anfield will no doubt have the club's manager, players, staff and fans alike all trying to work out just how things ended up so catastrophically bad.

While speaking about the game on The United Stand, Goldbridge seemed to come to the conclusion that Weghorst just simply isn't good enough for the club at that level.

He explained (11:30): "We all know about Weghorst. We all like Weghorst and he really does try his best but he ain't very good, is he?

"Let's be honest, at that level in a game like that when it's that intense, he isn't good enough and you're almost down to ten men.”

How badly did Weghorst play for MUFC?

Since arriving on loan at Man Utd this winter, Weghorst has managed to become a regular part of Ten Hag's starting XI and has earned praise for his work rate and attitude, even if the goals haven't come.

Even so, he has failed to score a single Premier League goal despite starting the club's last seven games in that competition – while he has just one strike to his name in 14 games across all competitions.

With 6.3 SofaScore rating, Weghorst wasn't the worst player on the pitch for the Red Devils but he didn't exactly have a good game either.

Indeed, in his 58-minute spell, he completed just 64 per cent of his attempted passes, lost the ball seven times, made one foul, attempted zero shots and won two out of four attempted ground duels.

Taking everything into account, it's not hard to see why Goldbridge believes the club could be better off with someone else leading the line in the long term. It'll certainly be interesting to see who United target this summer.