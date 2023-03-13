YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has slammed Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho for his "nightmare" performance in the club's recent Premier League draw.

What’s the latest on Jadon Sancho and Man United?

In this weekend's fixture, the Red Devils would have fancied themselves as strong favourites as they faced bottom-of-the-table Southampton at Old Trafford.

However, with just 34 minutes on the clock, Casemiro lunged in to make a foul on Carlos Alcaraz which was initially given as a yellow card but soon upgraded to a red thanks to the intervention of VAR.

As a result, things became a lot more complicated for Man Utd and they ended up having to settle for just a point in a hard-fought 0-0 draw in front of their own fans.

While speaking about the game on The United Stand, Goldbridge noted that the need for defensive work just didn't suit Sancho who stood out like a "sore thumb" on the day.

He explained (24:38): “Looked like it was going to be the perfect game for Sancho, turned into the nightmare.

"Jaden Sancho is a really good technical footballer, and I think we still need to be patient with him. And I really like Sancho. And he's playing at home, number 10, Casemiro behind him, bottom of the league. You think, this is perfect for Sancho, express yourself.

"Casimiro gets sent off, suddenly you've got to work hard defensively. And we know that's Sancho’s weakness. He is not really, defensively, working hard as much as he's going to need to. It's a big part of his game to improve. And that got exposed today.

"So I think Sancho is still a work in progress, we've still got to be patient. But he did stand out like a sore thumb today. Because there wasn't a lot of attacking to do, was there? It was about defensive work."

How did Sancho perform for MUFC?

That the winger did not finish the game with a single shot at goal (either on, off target, or even blocked), nor did he attempt a cross, shows just how little opportunity he had to get forward (via SofaScore).

And so, Sancho had to do a lot of defensive work instead. Seeing as he attempted and won more ground duels than any other United player (7/13), while also making three tackles and blocking one shot, perhaps he did more than Goldbridge actually realised.

Indeed, it seems as though he was actually able to help his side keep a clean sheet with his efforts and only really lacked when it came to contributing to the attack.

Of course, as an attacking player, Sancho will mainly be rated on what he can produce in terms of goals and assists but manager Erik ten Hag may appreciate his efforts this weekend even if Goldbridge doesn't.