A number of Manchester United fans online have slammed Casemiro after he picked up a straight red card for a reckless challenge in his most recent appearance.

Why was Casemiro sent off against Southampton?

In their latest Premier League outing, the Red Devils failed to win in front of their own supporters as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford against Southampton.

Erik ten Hag and co understandably came into the match as favourites, with the Saints stuck at the very bottom of the table but one poor decision from United's central midfielder made things an awful lot more complicated on the day.

Indeed, with just 34 minutes played, Casemiro lunged in on Carlos Alcaraz and while referee Anthony Taylor initially just booked the 31-year-old, it was upgraded to a red following a VAR check.

This isn't the Brazilian's first straight red card of the season either. After all, he was given his marching orders in February against Crystal Palace in another ill-judged moment at Old Trafford.

As a result, he now faces a four-match suspension which could see him miss the FA Cup quarter-final at home to Fulham on top of three league games against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton.

It seems as though the midfielder's poor discipline has left some Man Utd fans at their wits' end. Here are some of the best reactions online...