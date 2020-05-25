Man Utd fans react to update on Odion Ighalo’s future

So it looks like Odion Ighalo’s stay at Manchester United is going to be very short-lived.

The Nigerian striker only joined the Red Devils on a loan deal on the final day of the January transfer window, and enjoyed a decent start to life at Old Trafford.

In the eight total games that he played for the club, he scored four times, and there was initial hope that United would be able to extend his loan in order for him to play the rest of the season for the club.

But now, according to The Manchester Evening News, Ighalo is set to return to his parent side Shanghai Shenhua, with the Chinese Super League outfit keen to have him back for the start of their own campaign.

And after hearing about the update on Ighalo’s future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

That’s a real shame; looked a great deal for both club and player to have him with us until the end of the season. Was starting to bang them in as well; now we will have to rely on Rashford and Martial again… — Tobias ‘Bear Waltham (@Waltham_Bear) May 25, 2020

Gutted to hear this

He gave everything for the short time he was here

Shame they cant extend the loan he was a good addition — nathan davies (@tezza1089) May 25, 2020

This is sad. He was really good for us in the little time that he played. — Akshay (@say_what_again) May 25, 2020

Sad reality we are letting him go. His number speaks for himself. Most importantly, his work ethic and how good he was right from the start. Took no time to adjust. Absolutely shambolic if he leaves — ReelFT9 (@reelft9) May 25, 2020

Shame. He had more heart than most of the team! — peggy (@peggyplatts) May 25, 2020

If the season is played out then losing Ighalo is going to be a huge shame. Gives us something we don’t have up front, target man who can hold up play and instinctively finish. — Adam (@adamsupra_MUFC) May 25, 2020

One United fan even suggested that Ighalo is better than Bournemouth striker Josh King, who the club have been linked with signing instead.

Better than king anyday — BMC (@cathycollins786) May 25, 2020

He may not have been at United for very long, but Ighalo certainly gave the Old Trafford fans something to smile about.

He helped ease the striker crisis at the club, and with Marcus Rashford inching closer to full fitness, he effectively did his job to perfection.