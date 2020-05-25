 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man Utd fans react to update on Odion Ighalo's future

Man Utd fans react to update on Odion Ighalo’s future

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 25/5/2020 | 08:10pm

So it looks like Odion Ighalo’s stay at Manchester United is going to be very short-lived.

The Nigerian striker only joined the Red Devils on a loan deal on the final day of the January transfer window, and enjoyed a decent start to life at Old Trafford.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

In the eight total games that he played for the club, he scored four times, and there was initial hope that United would be able to extend his loan in order for him to play the rest of the season for the club.

But now, according to The Manchester Evening News, Ighalo is set to return to his parent side Shanghai Shenhua, with the Chinese Super League outfit keen to have him back for the start of their own campaign.

And after hearing about the update on Ighalo’s future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One United fan even suggested that Ighalo is better than Bournemouth striker Josh King, who the club have been linked with signing instead.

He may not have been at United for very long, but Ighalo certainly gave the Old Trafford fans something to smile about.

Was Odion Ighalo's loan move to Man Utd a success?

Yes

Yes

No

No

He helped ease the striker crisis at the club, and with Marcus Rashford inching closer to full fitness, he effectively did his job to perfection.

Article title: Man Utd fans react to update on Odion Ighalo’s future

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 