Man Utd fans react to latest update on Odion Ighalo's future

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 8/5/2020 | 11:45am

After arriving on a loan deal on a dramatic deadline day in the January transfer window, Odion Ighalo proved why he was such a shrewd signing in the short amount of time he was given at Manchester United.

The Nigerian struck four goals in just eight games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, including notching a brace and an assist in just three Europa League fixtures.

The big question now is what will happen when Ighalo’s loan at the club expires, and The Evening Standard have claimed that United are “keen to keep hold of the 30-year-old until at least the end of the campaign”.

The report further adds that Solskjaer continues to weigh up a potential permanent transfer for the centre-forward, and after hearing about the latest update on Ighalo’s future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One United fan in particular was quick to give praise to Ed Woodward, and suggested that they are on board with the idea of extending Ighalo’s loan rather than permanently buying him.

It’s certainly smart from the United hierarchy to try and at least make sure that Ighalo is available for the remainder of the campaign – whenever that will be played.

Should Man Utd sign Odion Ighalo permanently?

Yes, he deserves it

Yes, he deserves it

No, not good enough

No, not good enough

It also gives them a much bigger chance to see whether making his move into a permanent one is the right path to go down, particularly when finances for all clubs are set to be tight.

Solskjaer’s side are playing it smart.

