Man Utd fans react to latest update on Odion Ighalo’s future

After arriving on a loan deal on a dramatic deadline day in the January transfer window, Odion Ighalo proved why he was such a shrewd signing in the short amount of time he was given at Manchester United.

The Nigerian struck four goals in just eight games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, including notching a brace and an assist in just three Europa League fixtures.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

The big question now is what will happen when Ighalo’s loan at the club expires, and The Evening Standard have claimed that United are “keen to keep hold of the 30-year-old until at least the end of the campaign”.

The report further adds that Solskjaer continues to weigh up a potential permanent transfer for the centre-forward, and after hearing about the latest update on Ighalo’s future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Whatever happens with Ighalo is a win. It’s rare in football but it is. He’d be a fantastic back-up option and if the club moved on he gets to say he played for United and the club will get someone younger. It’s a very rare win all round no matter what happens. — ManUnitedTalk (@ManUnitedTalk) May 7, 2020

They have a brain! — Himmatt.🇾🇪 (@FootyHimmatt7) May 7, 2020

How standards have fallen — jamie (@glazers30055786) May 7, 2020

That’s nonsense, sign that man.

He’s already proved to be good enough for us — Rashid🇬🇭 (@Rashid39047297) May 7, 2020

makes sense given his age Also need to see if Greenwood becomes the new Haaland next season. — Ryan Giggs’s Left Foot 🔮 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GiggsyFoot) May 7, 2020

Was only ever a squad player — David Duggan (@davidduggan89) May 7, 2020

Shame if true. He’s been great and would be a good squad player — Pete Chapman (@kangenwelluk) May 7, 2020

One United fan in particular was quick to give praise to Ed Woodward, and suggested that they are on board with the idea of extending Ighalo’s loan rather than permanently buying him.

I like the way woodward thinks now! I’ve always wanted loan extension over buying him. One year loan extension while we try to get a proper ST & also see how martial turns out next season. — ugly”xyz (@ols_p) May 7, 2020

It’s certainly smart from the United hierarchy to try and at least make sure that Ighalo is available for the remainder of the campaign – whenever that will be played.

Should Man Utd sign Odion Ighalo permanently?

Yes, he deserves it Vote No, not good enough Vote

It also gives them a much bigger chance to see whether making his move into a permanent one is the right path to go down, particularly when finances for all clubs are set to be tight.

Solskjaer’s side are playing it smart.