After arriving on a loan deal on a dramatic deadline day in the January transfer window, Odion Ighalo proved why he was such a shrewd signing in the short amount of time he was given at Manchester United.
The Nigerian struck four goals in just eight games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, including notching a brace and an assist in just three Europa League fixtures.
The big question now is what will happen when Ighalo’s loan at the club expires, and The Evening Standard have claimed that United are “keen to keep hold of the 30-year-old until at least the end of the campaign”.
The report further adds that Solskjaer continues to weigh up a potential permanent transfer for the centre-forward, and after hearing about the latest update on Ighalo’s future, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.
Whatever happens with Ighalo is a win. It’s rare in football but it is. He’d be a fantastic back-up option and if the club moved on he gets to say he played for United and the club will get someone younger. It’s a very rare win all round no matter what happens.
— ManUnitedTalk (@ManUnitedTalk) May 7, 2020
They have a brain!
— Himmatt.🇾🇪 (@FootyHimmatt7) May 7, 2020
How standards have fallen
— jamie (@glazers30055786) May 7, 2020
That’s nonsense, sign that man.
He’s already proved to be good enough for us
— Rashid🇬🇭 (@Rashid39047297) May 7, 2020
makes sense given his age
Also need to see if Greenwood becomes the new Haaland next season.
— Ryan Giggs’s Left Foot 🔮 🏴 (@GiggsyFoot) May 7, 2020
Was only ever a squad player
— David Duggan (@davidduggan89) May 7, 2020
Shame if true. He’s been great and would be a good squad player
— Pete Chapman (@kangenwelluk) May 7, 2020
One United fan in particular was quick to give praise to Ed Woodward, and suggested that they are on board with the idea of extending Ighalo’s loan rather than permanently buying him.
I like the way woodward thinks now! I’ve always wanted loan extension over buying him. One year loan extension while we try to get a proper ST & also see how martial turns out next season.
— ugly”xyz (@ols_p) May 7, 2020
It’s certainly smart from the United hierarchy to try and at least make sure that Ighalo is available for the remainder of the campaign – whenever that will be played.
It also gives them a much bigger chance to see whether making his move into a permanent one is the right path to go down, particularly when finances for all clubs are set to be tight.
Solskjaer’s side are playing it smart.