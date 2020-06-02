Man Utd fans react to key Odion Ighalo update

So after initially looking like he was returning back to China, Odion Ighalo’s stay at Manchester United has been extended until the end of January.

The Nigerian arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day at the start of this year, and enjoyed a pretty impressive few games for the club, netting four times in just eight appearances across all competitions.

But with the current situation putting contracts of players up in the air, there was a concern that Ighalo may have to leave United without completing the end of the season.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have managed to convince Shanghai Shenhua to let him stay, and now, The Daily Mail have revealed some crucial pieces of information about the deal.

It’s suggested that the club have agreed a £6m deal with the Chinese Super League side for the loan extension, and that they will have to pay £130k of his reported £300k-a-week salary.

And after hearing about the report, United fans flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

Thought it was gonna cost us more. But this Ighalo deal keeps getting better and better.

Good deal we got him on a loan and there isn’t any obligation to buy — Mayank Sharma (@MayankShharma) June 1, 2020

This is worth it. It was clear how important rotation was, and even more so when we come back. It is also clear he offers a style we lack, not to mention the guy still had an eye for goal, and an attitude/love for United that we need in the dressing room. — Drill_Instructor_Zim (@DrillZim) June 1, 2020

Absolute bargain. The alternative was buying Kane for £200m, hamstring injury for 3 months and Greenwood going on loan to Charlton. Immense management. — PGP (@Phil_OneUnited) June 1, 2020

He gives us the cover at striker that the club needs. Worth it. — Daniel (@UtdApollo) June 1, 2020

Some United fans however seemed to be far from pleased with the deal, with one supporter bringing up Sadio Mane’s wages at Liverpool – the Senegal international currently earns £100k-a-week, some £30k less than what Solskjaer’s side will be paying Ighalo.

That’s more than Mane a week smh — Dan (@dan10fc) June 1, 2020

United got strong-armed in negotiations (again) by a Chinese club — Majid (@Yaniited) June 1, 2020

More bad business. We’ll never learn — devilsutd (@devilsutd1) June 1, 2020

Stick another 200k on wages and that gets you Cavani. The standards have fallen for this once great club. #OleOut #MUFC — #oleout (@brunoF18MUFC) June 1, 2020

With Marcus Rashford also returning back from injury, the news on Ighalo means United look set to be heading into the Premier League’s restart with a lot more attacking firepower at their disposal than they may have thought of even a couple of weeks ago.

Are you happy with Ighalo's loan being extended?

Yes Vote No Vote

Solskjaer’s side are battling to get into the top four, and having Ighalo as a viable option from off the bench or even in the starting eleven, means United should be more confident of finding the back of the net more regularly.