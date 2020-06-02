 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react to key Odion Ighalo update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 2/6/2020 | 12:20pm

So after initially looking like he was returning back to China, Odion Ighalo’s stay at Manchester United has been extended until the end of January.

The Nigerian arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day at the start of this year, and enjoyed a pretty impressive few games for the club, netting four times in just eight appearances across all competitions.

But with the current situation putting contracts of players up in the air, there was a concern that Ighalo may have to leave United without completing the end of the season.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have managed to convince Shanghai Shenhua to let him stay, and now, The Daily Mail have revealed some crucial pieces of information about the deal.

It’s suggested that the club have agreed a £6m deal with the Chinese Super League side for the loan extension, and that they will have to pay £130k of his reported £300k-a-week salary.

And after hearing about the report, United fans flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

Some United fans however seemed to be far from pleased with the deal, with one supporter bringing up Sadio Mane’s wages at Liverpool – the Senegal international currently earns £100k-a-week, some £30k less than what Solskjaer’s side will be paying Ighalo.

With Marcus Rashford also returning back from injury, the news on Ighalo means United look set to be heading into the Premier League’s restart with a lot more attacking firepower at their disposal than they may have thought of even a couple of weeks ago.

Are you happy with Ighalo's loan being extended?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Solskjaer’s side are battling to get into the top four, and having Ighalo as a viable option from off the bench or even in the starting eleven, means United should be more confident of finding the back of the net more regularly.

