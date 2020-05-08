Man Utd fans discuss Nemanja Matic’s comments on Solskjaer

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the task of replacing Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager, there may have been one or two eyebrows raised.

After all, the Norwegian’s previous experience as a manager in English football’s top-flight was to see him relegated whilst at the helm of Cardiff.

But in the end, Solskjaer enjoyed an impressive run of form to start of his managerial career at United, and at the time of football’s postponement, had left the Red Devils in fifth place and just three points off the all-important top-four.

And now, Nemanja Matic has waxed lyrical about his manager, saying: “Ole is a great manager. I think he has improved a lot since he came to United, and he is different now. I’m sure he has a great future here, and he will win us trophies.”

After hearing what the midfielder had to say, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

LUHG in the mud — Oliver (@UnitedOliver1) May 7, 2020

LUHG gang in the mud — Ashaw (@RedDevi00979328) May 7, 2020

Even Uncle Matic has bought in. — ً (@utdrobbo) May 7, 2020

Saying your manager has improved a lot indicates he was or is out of his depth — Realist Football Opinions (@realistfootyops) May 7, 2020

It’s so bad that the players are talking about the manager as if he is a kid manager who has to “get better” — MAGNUM (@MAGNUM58445859) May 7, 2020

Jose stans fuming…. — Vedant Sarkhot (@Vedant_92) May 7, 2020

One United fan however felt that Matic is simply being cynical, and that praising Solskjaer would be a guaranteed way of getting a new contract at the club.

He’s not stupid, they all know all they have to do is praise the current FRUAD and they’re guaranteed a new bumper contract — Fess.🃏 (@fess0161) May 7, 2020

Clearly, Solskjaer’s reputation is growing amongst United’s players.

Man Utd's best manager since Sir Alex Ferguson?

Moyes Vote Van Gaal Vote Mourinho Vote Solskjaer Vote

With the likes of Mourinho, Van Gaal and Moyes all enjoying years of managerial experience, Solskjaer came in at United as a relative novice.

But in his first full season in charge, he has got the Red Devils within touching distance of reclaiming a place in the Champions League, and that would be a great starting block to build from.