Man Utd must complete swoop for Lille starlet Victor Osimhen

Despite the January arrival of Odion Ighalo, it would be no surprise if Manchester United looked to target a new striker in the summer transfer window.

After all, Ighalo’s stay at the club is currently only on loan, and it remains to be seen whether United look to make the Nigerian’s deal permanent. If they choose not to do so, but are still in the market for a new centre-forward, then they could do a lot worse than making a move for the latest number nine they have been linked with.

According to French publication Le10 Sport, the Red Devils have made Lille attacker Victor Osimhen as their priority, and are hoping to lure him to Old Trafford in a big-money deal.

Whilst Osimhen may be plying his trade in the French league, the Red Devils only have to look at Anthony Martial to see how rising stars from across the English channel can eventually make their mark on the club.

And based on how he has performed this season, Osimhen really would be an exciting addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team ranks. In 38 games across all competitions, he has struck an impressive 18 times, and also provided a further six assists, showing off a more selfless side to his game.

He struck in two of Lille’s Champions League group stage games this season, one against Chelsea at home, and one against Valencia away. At 21, he is in that perfect age bracket of being a young player with bags of potential, and he has been widely hailed, including by former Premier League striker Loic Remy.

He said of Osimhen earlier this season: “I think Victor was a big discovery for everyone and it once again underlined the wise recruitment choices of the club, who were very shrewd in the choice that they made. I think that Victor is a player with a big future. He trains with intensity. He’s a real goalscorer who works on a personal level even after team sessions, whether it be weight lifting or whether taking the time to just look after himself.”

Remy’s words offer more encouragement as to why United must swoop for the £27m-rated ace. Solskjaer may be looking to Marcus Rashford as someone who can bring goals back into the side when he eventually returns from his injury, but Osimhen has shown he can add an extra spark too.

