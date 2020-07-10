Man Utd star Paul Pogba outshone Bruno Fernandes on Thursday

Amidst the sheer brilliance of Bruno Fernandes since his arrival from Sporting CP back in the January transfer window, the attention has firmly been on the Manchester United play-maker – eight goals and seven assists in 15 games are a testament to that.

But in recent weeks, another star from Old Trafford is beginning to share centre stage with him, and against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday night, he arguably outshone Fernandes. Step forward, Paul Pogba.

The France World Cup winner has of course been the subject of intense transfer speculation for a couple of seasons now, but reports in recent weeks have suggested that he is now much happier at United and is likely to stay this summer.

And boy is he proving what an incredible outcome that could be.

The midfielder scored in United’s 3-0 victory over Villa, and offered the kind of creativity from the engine room that you just don’t get from the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

As per Sofascore, he completed two of his three attempted dribbles, provided three key passes, created one big chance, and successfully completed all 11 of his long balls.

He ran the show from the middle of the park, enjoying 93 touches (the most of any United player and 24 more than Fernandes), and completed 72 of his 79 passes.

It was no surprise that his overall match rating of 8.4 was the highest of any player on the pitch, and whilst he has arguably been in Fernandes’ shadow recently, he showed exactly what he can bring too.

Such has been United’s impressive form, that they are now well placed to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football for next season.

And Pogba is really inspiring this late charge for it.