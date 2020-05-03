Man Utd fans discuss major update on Paul Pogba’s future

After being linked with a move away from Old Trafford for the whole of last summer, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba ended up staying put at the club.

The Frenchman had publicly suggested that he would be open to leaving Manchester, with reports even claiming that the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid were keen to take him away from the Premier League.

Since then, Pogba has struggled with injuries, keeping him out of action for a number of months – this season has seen him only make eight appearances for the first-team.

Now, The Daily Mirror claim that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made plans to keep Pogba a key part of the club’s future, and that he’s told him he wants to ” build a midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes to provide a pathway back to glory for United when football resumes”.

After hearing about the update on Pogba, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Excited to see them link-up in an actual game. It will be a nightmare for opposing teams. 👌🏼 — J (@j0esgrill) May 3, 2020

Best news ever @seun_weezy — Patrick Ibine 💪 (@AMIABLE_11) May 2, 2020

Just imagine bruno ,pogba nd martial play ☝️ — Mr.Local (@AnilThala1) May 3, 2020

Some United fans in particular praised Solskjaer for potentially getting Pogba to stay, with one supporter claiming that he would rate him so much more if he could also sign Jadon Sancho too

If Ole manages to keep pogba whilst signing Sancho plus others I’ll rate him so much more but then it’s all about the football on the pitch and results and that’s what I want to see — Lew (@UtdLew) May 2, 2020

A Pogba/Fernandes partnership is certainly a mouth-watering prospect.

Can Pogba and Bruno Fernandes play alongside each other?

Yes Vote No Vote

The duo have yet to take to the field for United just yet, but it is certainly a tantalising thing for fans of the Manchester side to start dreaming about.

If they can keep hold of Pogba this summer, then the Red Devils could boast a formidable midfield duo for next season.

