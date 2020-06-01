Man Utd fans buzzing with update on Paul Pogba’s future

It was the transfer saga that dominated the headlines last summer, Paul Pogba’s potential exit from Manchester United was a long, drawn-out process.

The France World Cup winner opened the door to a move away from Old Trafford after claiming that he was up for a “new challenge“, and that there was a question mark over his long-term future at the club.

But a move to the likes of Real Madrid or Juventus failed to materialise, and he continues to be a United player.

Now, The Times have claimed that Pogba is very much a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s plans, and that there is a feeling within the club that it’s actually his agent, Mino Raiola, who is pushing for a transfer out, rather than the midfielder himself.

After hearing about the update on the Frenchman’s future, United fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Give him one proper season with class players around him in Bruno, Sancho, Grealish, and see the magic ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qd6nbpLxK5 — MUFCtalk❤️ (@aaronwanbissak7) May 31, 2020

I still feel there’s more to Paul Pogba than this. Give him quality players and you’ll see his best. — Nweike daniels 👻👻👻 (@CoCu_udoye) May 31, 2020

Some United supporters turned their attentions to Raiola, and insisted that he’s the real problem here. A couple of fans even called on Pogba to sack his agent, and that it wouldn’t make sense for him to become “unfocused” because of him.

Mino Raiola wants a new yacht. — GlazersOut (@screwtheGlazers) May 31, 2020

literally saying this for ages, Mino Raiola is the problem, not Pogba — 👹🔱 (@BrozenIsRed) May 31, 2020

Pogba should fire him if that’s the case. Can’t have you unfocused because of someone who’s working for you. makes no sense. — Oliver (@Kebiruesuana) May 31, 2020

He needs to leave Mini asap — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) May 31, 2020

One fan however just admitted that they are sick and tired of the “circus” surrounding Pogba, and that whilst the midfielder has lots of quality, he doesn’t have the “attitude to apply it”, and urged the club to move on.

It’s certainly a reasonable point to make, particularly when you consider this season that the Frenchman’s ‘injury’ and his supposed return from it always seemed to be one of the main talking points during a press conference with Solskjaer, and that kind of distraction would have done nothing to help the United boss or the rest of the first-team squad.

I’m so over this… get rid of him, his agent and the rest of the circus yeah he’s bags of ability but he’s not got the attitude to apply it… move on — Anti Glazer$ (@BigRedGaz) May 31, 2020

With Pogba still injured at the time of Bruno Fernandes’ arrival from Sporting CP back in the January transfer window, United fans still haven’t had a taste of what could potentially be a mouth-watering midfield partnership.

Compared to last summer, there has been less talk of a Pogba exit, and that bodes well for the club’s chances of keeping him at Old Trafford.

And if he focus on his career at United, then Solskjaer could be looking forward to using a very exciting midfield.