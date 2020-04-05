Man Utd ace Andreas Pereira opens up on Old Trafford future

As quoted by the club’s official website, Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has insisted he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

What did he say?

The Brazilian has endured a difficult season for the club, scoring just twice and providing only four assists in 37 games across all competitions.

Reports in recent weeks and months have even suggested that both he and teammate, Jesse Lingard, are fighting for their futures at Old Trafford.

However, it appears Pereira is intent on extending his stay at United, and is keen on helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co to lift trophies sometime soon.

He said: “Even when I came to United at such a young age, going to United it’s, of course, a massive club, but I know that they are willing to give youth a chance. That is what happened with me. Ole knows we will always be there for him. The young players give our faith and do everything to protect him, as he gives all his trust to us.

“I’m very honoured and that’s why, as well, I want to stay at United. I want to fight for him, win games and win trophies.”

Ruthless

Whilst it may be a touch ruthless to send Pereira out of the exit door considering how he has just expressed a desire to stay, his performances unfortunately just aren’t up to scratch for a United player.

A record of just four total goals in 72 games for the first-team at Old Trafford just isn’t quite good enough, and it’s exactly why Solskjaer should be thinking of moving on from him.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP has given the Norwegian a bona-fide star in that number ten role, and it’s now becoming increasingly difficult to see how and where Pereira fits into the puzzle.

So whilst his comments on staying are somewhat refreshing, Ed Woodward and Solskjaer shouldn’t be taken for a ride.

