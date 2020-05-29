Man Utd fans react as Solskjaer passes on Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho’s name has been in the headlines for a number of weeks now ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, but it appears Manchester United will not be his next destination.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal, with Bayern Munich recently confirming they will not be exercising their right to sign him on a permanent basis after his loan spell at the club.

Now, ESPN have revealed that United have been offered the chance to speak to Coutinho, but that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “set to pass on the chance to sign the play-maker”.

And after hearing about the news, fans of the Manchester side took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the situation.

Good. No thanks. — Daniel (@UtdApollo) May 28, 2020

A few United fans compared Coutinho with the club’s move for Alexis Sanchez, and insisted that they didn’t need a repeat of the Chile international.

Who wants another Sanchez…

We are good thanks😊 — Niza🧚 (@Empress_Dija) May 28, 2020

Yeh, don’t want Alexis 2.0 — United.Territory (@TerritoryUnited) May 28, 2020

No more expensive South American players. Please. We have suffered enough with Sanchez and di Maria. — #StayAtHomeEveryone! (@ashishmanutd7) May 28, 2020

Some United fans hailed Solskjaer for making the right call on Coutinho, and applauded him for beginning to make the right decisions when it comes to transfers now.

OGS is starting to do the right things more frequently now. — readthesinze (@readthesinze) May 28, 2020

Not good. Great. I really wanna give Ole a hug for all his recent decisions — Okunola Olawale (ⓅⒶⒷⓁⓄ) (@pablo_clueless) May 28, 2020

My manager — tay 🔰 (@LewTay) May 28, 2020

Omg ole is actually unreal when it comes to transfers — Dan (@RealDanMcV) May 28, 2020

Ruthless Ole, the exact type of signing LVG would make — . (@LARSENMUFC) May 28, 2020

With his considerable Premier League experience with Liverpool, Coutinho would surely be able to hit the ground running if he joined United.

But with his wages likely to be incredibly high, and the club having already signed Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, a move for Coutinho shouldn’t really be the biggest of priorities for now.