Man Utd fans react as Solskjaer passes on Philippe Coutinho

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 29/5/2020 | 07:45pm

Philippe Coutinho’s name has been in the headlines for a number of weeks now ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, but it appears Manchester United will not be his next destination.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal, with Bayern Munich recently confirming they will not be exercising their right to sign him on a permanent basis after his loan spell at the club.

Now, ESPN have revealed that United have been offered the chance to speak to Coutinho, but that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “set to pass on the chance to sign the play-maker”.

And after hearing about the news, fans of the Manchester side took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the situation.

A few United fans compared Coutinho with the club’s move for Alexis Sanchez, and insisted that they didn’t need a repeat of the Chile international.

Some United fans hailed Solskjaer for making the right call on Coutinho, and applauded him for beginning to make the right decisions when it comes to transfers now.

With his considerable Premier League experience with Liverpool, Coutinho would surely be able to hit the ground running if he joined United.

Should Man Utd sign Philippe Coutinho?

Yes

Yes

No

No

But with his wages likely to be incredibly high, and the club having already signed Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, a move for Coutinho shouldn’t really be the biggest of priorities for now.

