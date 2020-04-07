Man Utd fans discuss Pogba’s hilarious dig at Phil Jones

After joining from Blackburn Rovers all those years ago, Phil Jones has really struggled to live up to the hype that surrounded his early rise at Ewood Park.

This was a player who enjoyed a superb debut coming up against then Chelsea striker Didier Drogba back in 2010, and Manchester United no doubt thought they were getting someone to really build their team around.

Instead, form and fitness have completely deserted him, and he’s made just 224 appearances in total, in almost a decade worth of time at Old Trafford.

And now, his teammates are ribbing him too. In a Q&A session wih SPORTbible (via The Metro), Paul Pogba trolled Jones by claiming that the centre-back is the most likely player to score a bizarre own-goal.

After hearing the Frenchman’s dig, United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on what the midfielder had to say.

No need to apologize, Paul, even Phil knows the answer to that question. — Humza (@HJRutd) April 5, 2020

LOOOOL spot on king — 🧢 (@United_Season) April 5, 2020

Well he’s not wrong loool — Trey (@Saucymartial) April 5, 2020

Worst player in the history of the club. — Privilege Makuvire (@privilege_mufc) April 5, 2020

Guys absolutely spot on, knows he’s a shambles of a player pic.twitter.com/cWqdFHqW0X — Lew (@UtdLew) April 5, 2020

Jones in the mud — BBG_31™ (@Gafrey31) April 5, 2020

A couple of fans however seemed rather unimpressed with what Pogba had to say, with one supporter calling him “very unprofessional” and another raising his eyebrows at why the Frenchman felt the need to answer the question in the first place.

He is very unprofessional — Noordin Badel Tube (@noordintube) April 5, 2020

You don’t need to answer every question btw — 🇷🇺 (@UtdRusFan) April 5, 2020

Pogba and United fans may not have the most strongest of relationships, but this is clearly one of those times where they’re in agreement.

The Frenchman’s hilarious dig at Jones was no doubt all in jest, and at a time like this, being able to laugh and smile is something we should all treasure.

Jones may be the only one not seeing the funny side of it.

