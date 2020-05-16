 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Manchester United News
Man Utd fans react to links with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

Man Utd fans react to links with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 16/5/2020 | 08:20pm

With Odion Ighalo’s long-term future at Manchester United still up in the air, it’s perhaps no surprise to hear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have set their sights on bringing in a new centre-forward this summer.

Ighalo arrived on a hectic deadline day on a season-long loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, and reports in recent days and weeks have claimed that they are expecting him to return to China for the start of their new season.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

Now, according to Portuguese publication Record, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has decided to sell prized asset Raul Jimenez at the end of the season, and that the Mexico international has now become United’s top striker target.

After hearing about the update on their move for Jimenez, United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their situation.

Some United fans however had some reservations about Jimenez, and in his particular his age.

A Premier League-proven goal-scorer, Jimenez would certainly add some extra firepower to United’s ranks for next season.

Should Man Utd sign Raul Jimenez this summer?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The Mexican marksman has racked up 22 goals in just 44 games across all competitions this year for Wolves, and has also managed ten assists too.

He would certainly fancy his chances of claiming the starting striker role at Old Trafford, and the competition for places would also benefit the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial too.

Article title: Man Utd fans react to links with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 