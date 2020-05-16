Man Utd fans react to links with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

With Odion Ighalo’s long-term future at Manchester United still up in the air, it’s perhaps no surprise to hear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have set their sights on bringing in a new centre-forward this summer.

Ighalo arrived on a hectic deadline day on a season-long loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, and reports in recent days and weeks have claimed that they are expecting him to return to China for the start of their new season.

Now, according to Portuguese publication Record, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has decided to sell prized asset Raul Jimenez at the end of the season, and that the Mexico international has now become United’s top striker target.

After hearing about the update on their move for Jimenez, United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on their situation.

€60m in this climate for a 29 year old seems bananas. — AJ (@aj_jsj19) May 15, 2020

Sweet music to my ear — Alex Chigoziri Edward (@Dannydre50) May 15, 2020

Get him OLE.. — Shoha (@Shoha86627937) May 15, 2020

Some United fans however had some reservations about Jimenez, and in his particular his age.

No don’t do it he is 29 look for someone who is young. — Shishir Shekhar (@ShishirShekhar) May 15, 2020

Loan a 31-year-old good striker for only 6 months, only to sign a 29-year-old for €60m??

That would be classic Woodward 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Nhlonipho Msweli (@Nhlokzin) May 15, 2020

Don’t move for Jimenez he’s 29 or so, I’d move for Benfica’s Vinicius. Has a lot of potentials, why are you guys not seeing this — Born Chasin’ Mafia 🦍 (@Biggram7) May 15, 2020

He is a fantastic player but €60m is way too much considering his age — Holy Thug 🇳🇬 (@anatare_fiful) May 16, 2020

A Premier League-proven goal-scorer, Jimenez would certainly add some extra firepower to United’s ranks for next season.

Should Man Utd sign Raul Jimenez this summer?

The Mexican marksman has racked up 22 goals in just 44 games across all competitions this year for Wolves, and has also managed ten assists too.

He would certainly fancy his chances of claiming the starting striker role at Old Trafford, and the competition for places would also benefit the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial too.