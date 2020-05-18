Man Utd fans react to Robert Lewandowski’s display for Bayern

One of the elite goal-scorers of European football for the past decade, if things had panned out slightly differently, Robert Lewandowski could well be plying his trade for Manchester United.

The Poland international has been the subject of major interest from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in years gone by, with the striker himself suggesting earlier this year that he could have gone to Old Trafford back in 2012.

However, he remains at Bayern Munich, and with the Bundesliga returning to action at the weekend, Lewandowski found himself back amongst the goals as expected.

In a comfortable 2-0 victory over Union Berlin, the Pole struck the opener after 40 minutes, and United fans who were watching on with interest took to Twitter to share their thoughts about their former transfer target.

I really wish Robert Lewandowski was a Manchester United player 😭 — Maren 🇳🇴 (@footballqueeen) May 17, 2020

Haven’t had a player like him since Ruud. — JimBurke@JimBurke21 (@Jkburke21Jim) May 17, 2020

Same here such a talented player — Reece Woods MUFC ⚽️ (@Reece1815) May 17, 2020

Lewandowski with another goal. Standard 🔥 — Alex (@Alex94_mufc) May 17, 2020

Lewandowski with his best Bruno impression from the spot. Goal scoring machine, best number 9 in the world. — Ant 🔰 (@Ant_MUFC) May 17, 2020

Another game another goal for big Lewa @lewy_official ..Best striker in the world currently #Bundesliga — Vamshi Reddy (@Vamshi_MUFC) May 17, 2020

One Man Utd fan even suggested that had they brought in Lewandowski, they would have won another Premier League title.

Watching the Bayern game and remembering how many times we tried to sign Lewandowski… we’d have won at least one more league if we’d got him — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) May 17, 2020

Just how different would things have been for United in recent seasons had they managed to lure the £50.4m-rated Lewandowski to Old Trafford?

Would Robert Lewandowski have brought another Premier League title to Man Utd?

Yes Vote No Vote

He continues to lead the line superbly for Bayern Munich, whilst Solskjaer’s side were left to scrap around for a new striker in the January transfer window, eventually settling for Odion Ighalo on loan.

Lewandowski just keeps on firing on all cylinders.