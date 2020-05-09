 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man Utd fans react to update on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 9/5/2020 | 01:15pm

Amidst the continued uncertainty over the future of Paul Pogba, Manchester United unsurprisingly seem to be keen on ensuring they bring in a new central midfielder this summer.

Pogba was the subject of big interest from the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid last summer, but ended up staying put at Old Trafford – injuries however have stopped him from taking to the field too many times however this season.

But according to The Daily Mail, United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Lazio powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with the report revealing in an update that he will be allowed to leave the club for a fee upwards of £80m.

After hearing about the latest news on the Serbian, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Some United fans seemed to be totally on board with the idea of Milinkovic-Savic coming in to be Pogba’s replacement at the club.

If Pogba does end up leaving the club this summer, then bringing in Milinkovic-Savic would certainly be an adequate replacement.

The Serbian has a similar physical profile to the former Juventus star, and wouldn’t come with all the added Mino Raiola baggage that comes with Pogba.

It’s a move that makes a lot of sense.

