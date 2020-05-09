Amidst the continued uncertainty over the future of Paul Pogba, Manchester United unsurprisingly seem to be keen on ensuring they bring in a new central midfielder this summer.
Pogba was the subject of big interest from the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid last summer, but ended up staying put at Old Trafford – injuries however have stopped him from taking to the field too many times however this season.
But according to The Daily Mail, United, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Lazio powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with the report revealing in an update that he will be allowed to leave the club for a fee upwards of £80m.
After hearing about the latest news on the Serbian, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.
No thanks. Keep Pogba, add Grealish and our Midfield is sorted.
Not interested
We don’t want him please . There are better players for that position already. More coming from the academy too. Don’t wast money on players like before
Nooooooo
no thanks
Some United fans seemed to be totally on board with the idea of Milinkovic-Savic coming in to be Pogba’s replacement at the club.
Only way milinkovic savic is going to united is if pogba goes…
And if that’s the case I generally couldn’t think of a better replacement than milinkovic savic.
Sign him up and sell Pogba
He’d be a great replacement for pogba but I don’t think he’s leaving
If Pogba does end up leaving the club this summer, then bringing in Milinkovic-Savic would certainly be an adequate replacement.
The Serbian has a similar physical profile to the former Juventus star, and wouldn’t come with all the added Mino Raiola baggage that comes with Pogba.
It’s a move that makes a lot of sense.