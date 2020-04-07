Man Utd fans discuss club’s reported furlough stance

After Premier League rivals Liverpool got criticised for their decision to furlough the club’s non-playing staff (something that they have now reversed), it seems Manchester United are keen to learn from the Reds’ mistake.

According to The Daily Mail, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s are unlikely to make use of the current scheme, and are “set to tell around 900 non-playing staff they will be kept on by the club on full pay with no request for government cash.”

After hearing about their club’s reported stance on the matter, United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

My club 👏🏼 — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) April 5, 2020

My club ❤️ — Kwame ✌🏽 (@kwameA_B) April 5, 2020

Leading the way as usual — onnway (@ghostwm12) April 5, 2020

The best club 👏👏 — Abigail Kay 🇾🇪 (@ItsAbiKay) April 5, 2020

A club with morals — ciaran kennedy (@ciaran9908) April 5, 2020

Best news of all-time 👍 — Biggest Ayela (@AyelaMustapha) April 5, 2020

A couple of fans gave credit to the likes of the Ed Woodward and the Glazers for the club’s reported decision.

Well done Ed 👍 — Kam Athwal (@KamAthwal) April 5, 2020

Least Glazers n Ed doing something right — UTD 🗽 (@UTDNY) April 5, 2020

One United supporter meanwhile took a dig at rivals Liverpool and Spurs and insisted that this is “how a club should act”.

If this report is accurate, and it does turn out to be the case, then Solskjaer’s side should be applauded.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham have shown what not to do, and have been roundly slammed for it, and the Red Devils have simply learned from their mistakes.

