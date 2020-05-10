Man Utd fans slam interest in Swansea’s Joe Rodon

After signing the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James last summer, it’s unsurprising to hear new reports that Manchester United are yet again looking to target young, British players in this upcoming transfer window.

According to The Daily Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have earmarked a potential £20m move for Swansea defender Joe Rodon, with club legend and current Wales boss Ryan Giggs playing a major part in recommending him to the club.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

The report claims that Solskjaer wants to strengthen his defence this summer, and that Giggs is a “big fan” of Rodon – the United icon also urged the club to sign Daniel James from Swansea last year too.

After hearing about the links to the Championship ace, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

I’m sorry but you already recommended us DJ — 🇷🇺 (@UtdRusFan) May 9, 2020

Giggsy please you’re a legend but don’t do us like this — Luke🇾🇪 (@LukeOscar1) May 9, 2020

Giggs stop recommending Swansea players — united pundit (@JamesProbets) May 9, 2020

Giggs should stop linking his country men to the club, for now we need starters & quality not some bang average championship players. — Addison victor (@Vaddison99) May 9, 2020

Giggsy please stop with the Welsh bias 😭😭😭 — LKG (@UtdLKG) May 9, 2020

Why is giggs tryna spoil the rebuild — Nasla MUFC™ (@EliteMaguire) May 9, 2020

Giggsy also recommended James, look how that turned out — Mr 1-5 (@MIKassim) May 10, 2020

Embarrassing — Le Champion 22 (@LeChampion221) May 9, 2020

One United fan simply insisted that the links to Rodon showed that the Red Devils are “becoming a second rate club”.

Whilst James’ form tailed off considerably in the second-half of the Premier League campaign, he did start the season on fire, notching three times in his first four top-flight games.

Will Joe Rodon be just another Daniel James?

Yes Vote No Vote

There does appear to be reasonable value for money in young players making a name for themselves in the Championship, and Rodon could be yet another starlet who does just that.

It seems Giggs is beginning to have a real influence on the club’s transfer policy even without being at the club.