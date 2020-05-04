So it appears Ed Woodward will not be shaking things up too much at Manchester United.
Reports over the past year had suggested that the Red Devils were keen on bringing in a sporting or technical director to help streamline things both on the pitch and off it.
But now, according to The Athletic, United have made a U-turn on that idea, and will not be pursuing anyone for that kind of role or position anytime soon.
It’s suggested that “such a precise role is not on the agenda anymore” and that “United do not seek a guru to lead policy for signings, nor will anybody come in to take ownership of who sits in the dugout”.
After hearing about the update United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.
Sunday league club mentality
— Yanited = GOAT (@YanitedDaGOAT) May 4, 2020
Loooooooooooooooool
Keep enjoying glazers & their puppets
— 🌹 (@_unitedesque) May 4, 2020
Gargantuan L
— Henrik 🛑 (@henrikutd) May 4, 2020
And just when we had a snifter of hope Ed does something stupid
— Hayabusa (@MGreeny111) May 4, 2020
WOODWARD OOOOOOOOOUT😡😡😡
— 🔰Woodward Out🔰Glazers Out🔰 (@WoodwardOut7) May 4, 2020
A couple of United fans in particular seemed to be unsurprised by the latest development, with one supporter suggesting “we all called this a long time ago”.
Same old story .. Genral Woody in charge
— Scholes 🇾🇪 (@26scholes) May 4, 2020
We all called this a long time ago. So irritating and disappointing 🙄
— Matt Frappier (@frattmappier) May 4, 2020
Based on the signings that United have made in the past couple of transfer windows, then there is certainly an argument to be made that the side have made some improvements on that front.
But having someone other than Woodward to help maximise the potential of the club would surely be a smart move to make.
Instead, the club risk falling into the same trap and making the same mistakes they used to.