Man Utd interested in signing Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Lemar

According to ESPN, Thomas Lemar’s representatives have met with Manchester United in the past week.

What’s the word?

Amidst all the ongoing uncertainty surrounding football at the moment, attentions have turned somewhat to what clubs want to do in the upcoming summer transfer window.

And according to ESPN, the Red Devils in particular are planning for a summer of world-class signings, and that they have begun meeting with agents – including that of Lemar’s.

The report further claims that the winger wants to leave current club Atletico Madrid, and that whilst he won’t be cheap considering he still has three years left on his contract, United “believe his left foot and creativity could be an asset next season”.

Link-up

Whilst the duo didn’t enjoy too much playing time together, Thomas Lemar and Anthony Martial certainly would have known each other well whilst breaking through into the first-team at AS Monaco.

The French attackers played just two games at the same time on the pitch, totaling 108 minutes of action. But with reports suggesting United are very much interested in bringing him to Old Trafford, Lemar and Martial can finally strike up a devastating partnership. And when you look at the kind of player the former is, then it is clear why the Manchester outfit are keen on him.

Whilst his time at Atletico has been disappointing with just three goals in 67 games, at Monaco, he really established himself as someone who can bring out the best in others. A left-footed wide man capable of playing on either flank, he registered an impressive 33 assists in his time with the French side, whilst his underlying numbers were very good too.

As per Whoscored, in his final campaign in France, the £27m-rated ace averaged 1.8 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per game in Ligue 1, and that direct approach, coupled with a decent end product, makes him a striker’s dream. With Martial also his teammate at international level too, there is a real chance of the duo developing a telepathic relationship that could help wreak havoc.

Lemar on the left-hand side whipping dangerous deliveries into the box for Martial to finish. It’s a potentially mouth-watering prospect for United that Woodward should really try and take advantage of.

Meanwhile, Man Utd’s swoop for this Premier League star could have shades of RVP.