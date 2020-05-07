Man Utd fans react to update on RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner

So it looks like Manchester United are firmly in the race to sign RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner this summer.

The Germany international appears to be one of the hottest properties in European football at this moment, with United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool being touted with a big-money move for him for what feels like eternity.

Now, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed on Twitter that both United and Chelsea have already contacted Werner’s agent, and that the striker is still waiting for an offer from Liverpool.

After hearing about the news of their interest in the Leipzig striker, United fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

I’m on my knees — ً (@utdsaeed) May 5, 2020

Ole’s pull if we manage to get him… 😨 — ✰ (@NoahMUFC) May 5, 2020

A front three of Sancho, Rashford and Werner would literally shake the very foundations of this world — Luke🇾🇪 (@LukeOscar1) May 5, 2020

I beg — . (@et_nam02) May 5, 2020

Would be a great player to fill the No. 11 shirt pic.twitter.com/q5FlZAECjz — Jerry (@jkcyriac23) May 6, 2020

A couple of United fans imagined how well Werner could fit into their team, and relished the prospect of seeing the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes link up with the German striker.

Imagine the scenes at old trafford w Pogba, Rashford, Sancho, Werner, Bruno, and Martial all ballin out 🤩🤩 — Aiden (@lilbunited) May 5, 2020

imagine pogba bruno feeding balls to werner with his pace and finishing — . (@AwakenY0urAlpha) May 5, 2020

After ending up with Odion Ighalo on a loan deal on a dramatic deadline day in the January transfer window, it’s perhaps not as surprising to see the Red Devils linked with a move for a new striker this summer.

Should Man Utd beat Liverpool to Timo Werner's signing?

Though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has Marcus Rashford to call upon once again when he returns from injury, another bona-fide striker to boost their options up front wouldn’t go amiss.

And Werner could well be that man.