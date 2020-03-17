Man Utd must swoop for Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti

According to Sport, Manchester United are in the race to sign Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti.

What’s the word?

The Frenchman has had a difficult period over in La Liga, struggling to remain fit for a consistent period of time – since he joined the club, he has missed a total of 58 games as per Transfermarkt.

And according to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona are ready to cut their losses on the centre-back as they bid for a revamp of their squad.

It’s suggested the Catalan giants are “determined to dispense” with the defender this summer, and that whilst he “already has an offer”, it seems United are the team that are “willing to make a significant effort to sign him”.

Perfect partner

Having splashed out big-money to sign a centre-back last summer in Harry Maguire, it would certainly be another statement of intent for the Red Devils to go all-out once again this time around.

But if Umtiti can stay fit (and it is a massive if based on his aforementioned history with injuries), then United could get the perfect partner for Maguire. Being left-footed, the Frenchman offers such a natural balance to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defensive options. With Marcos Rojo out on loan and his future unclear too, the club don’t have a left-sided centre-back in their ranks at the moment.

Umtiti would address that, and he would also bring his elegance on the ball too. As per Whoscored, the Frenchman has a mightily impressive pass accuracy of 92.6% this season in La Liga, whilst he also averages 0.7 dribbles per game in the Spanish top-flight despite being a centre-back. It all points to him being the archetypal ball-playing centre-back who has that Rio Ferdinand-like ability to step forward from the back-line and initiate attacks.

The 6 foot man is a must-sign for United.

